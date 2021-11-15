It's $370 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Exhome via Walmart.
- foldable with transport wheels
- speeds from 0.5- to 7.5-mph
- adjustable angle screen
- remote control
- 2.5 HP motor
- phone holder
- 12 programs
- 16.5" belt
- Model: URTM007
Expires 12/5/2021
They're 55% off and the lowest price we found by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- textured contoured metal handles
- rubber-encased cast iron
- hexagon-shaped heads
- Model: SPZ-HEX15P
Almost every other store charges a substantial $585 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- indexing resistance knob
- 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance
- 6" lever extra-large cushioned seat
- adjustable seat
- 22" HD rotating screen
- Model: EX5-S
That's the best price we could find by $53. Buy Now at Amazon
- LCD monitor
- tablet holder
- adjustable seat and handlebar
- water bottle holder
- Model: 8732
Apply coupon code "BG9b26fc" for a savings of $54. Buy Now at Banggood
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- 330-lb. weight capacity
- 6 back positions
- 4 seat positions
- measures 30" x 14" x 14" when folded
- Model: XD-WB1
Costway drops discounts on over 75 fitness and office items. Apply the coupon codes noted on the product pages to get these deals. Shop Now at Costway
It's $59 under what Bowflex charges direct. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Note it's available for pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- dial resistance from 8- to 40-lbs.
- access to 24 trainer-led exercise videos
- Model: 100790
It's the best price we could find for this color-coded pushup board by at least $2. Buy Now at Groupon
- use colors to easily target specific muscle groups
That's a savings of $21 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
That's a buck less than our refurb mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find for a new one by $151. Buy Now at Walmart
- 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
That's the best price we've seen and the lowest we could find now by $36. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 for free shipping.
- voice control
- codecs for DTS Digital Surround, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Audio
- includes headphones
- Model: 4662RW
Apply coupon code "34N8GDLV" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by RC Mall via Amazon.
- 170° wide angle view
- built-in G sensor
- loop recording
- Model: WVU6014925412517MW
Take $8 off with coupon code " 95VDIK6H". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue at this price.
- The Red and Yellow options drop to $13.19 with the same code.
- Sold by Sprint-Watty via Amazon.
- light duty
- CRV steel construction
- magnetic screwdriver heads
- use on electronics, watches, cellphones, and more
- Model: FMAM110USA
Apply coupon code "NNBBNNBB" for a 50% savings which drop it $2 under our September mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page to view a full list of compatible devices.
- Sold by SunFly Technologies via Amazon.
- aluminum alloy exterior
- Model: XGL-H03
It's $4 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- For 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Molded pin holds wire tightly
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
