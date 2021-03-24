Walmart · 1 hr ago
Ukoke 6-Stage Water Filtration System
$129 $189
free shipping

Features
  • 3 filters: PP Sediment filter, Carbon KDF (GAC) filter, and Carbon block (CTO) filter
  • includes Alkaline pH filter, 3.2-gallon pressurized tank, lead-free brushed chrome-finish faucet, 4-color tubings (1/4" OD), spare fittings, O-rings feed water adapter (fits both 1/2" NPT, 3/8" COMP) drain saddle, water detector
  • Model: RO75G
  Expires 4/15/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
