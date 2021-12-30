That's a savings of $35 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- thermal plastic rubber head
- chrome-plated handle
- Model: BETP1050
It's a savings of $100 off list. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold and shipped by Decathlon USA via Walmart.
- two 13.8" 4.4-lb. bars
- 17.2-lb. bar (2 sections).
- 6 disc collars
- four 11-lb. cast iron discs
- eight 4.4-lb. cast iron discs
- four 1.1-lb. cast iron discs
- Model: 8501164
It's $272 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by xcceries via eBay
- calorie monitor
- heart rate monitor
- LCD display
- timer
- Model: X-SPB-05-001_v
Clip the $250 off on page coupon and apply code "WRKKSLFC" for a savings of $547, which drops it $47 under our mention from three weeks ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Royalpluslimited via Amazon.
- 45-day trial interactive class membership
- adjustable seat, handlebars, and pedals
- adjustable magnetic resistance
- rotating 21.5" touchscreen
- stereo speaker system
- Model: xbike
Clip the $350 coupon and apply code "O3IQKBYQ" to drop the price to $179 less than our mention from last month, for a savings of $395. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by NinglanUS via Amazon.
- LCD screen
- 32 magnetic resistance levels
- fitness app w/ recorded fitness classes
- 26-lbs. front flywheel w/ belt drive mechanism
- Model: MBH3208
Shop discounts on dumbbells, exercise bikes, rowing machines, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the ProForm 750R Rowing Machine for $599.99 ($500 off).
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price and save $3 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Exerscribe via Amazon
Save on bikes, trainers, treadmills, home gyms, and more. Plus, many machines qualify for a free mat (as marked), which is another $99 value. Shop Now at Bowflex
- Pictured is the Bowflex Max Total 16 w/ Mat for $2,399 in cart ($499 off).
Save up to $61 on 10- to 25-lb. pairs and 30- to 50-lb. single dumbbells. Prices start at $35. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Sporzon! Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell 15-lb. Pair for $33.27 (a low by $26).
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Knock an extra 15% off orders of $25 or more via coupon code "NY15OFF". Save on tools, TVs, clothing, shoes, home items, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
- $500 max discount.
Use coupon code "ADIDASNEWYEAR25" to score the extra savings if it's not automatically applied. Shop Now at eBay
- adidas Men's Originals ZX 1K Boost Shoes for $57.75 (pictured, $19 off)
After coupon code "ADIDASNEWYEAR25", that's $98 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- In Supplier Color.
- They're also available in OId Gold for $56.25 after coupon.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS " to save a buck, making it the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Tanga
- built-in LED night light
- sunrise/sunset feature
- instantly plugs into existing outlets
- compatible w/ Alexa and Google Home
- Model: SMDSMPOT000N
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Apply coupon code "EYO46L87" for a savings of $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- The 2-Pack drops to $8.95 after the same code.
- Sold by Thou Direct via Amazon.
- winterize water lines by blowing out water to prevent freezing and other damage
- 1/4" air quick connect
- 3/4" male GHT thread
- ball valves
- Model: RV-01158
Apply coupon code "FSSLDDI4" for a savings of $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hyrix Direct via Amazon.
- compatible with 6- and 8-quart pressure cookers
- made with stainless steel and silicone
- heat-resistant to 445°F
- dishwasher safe
- Model: HC-MZH0006
