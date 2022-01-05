That's $5 under Amazon and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by productech via eBay
- up to 9 hours playtime
- Bluetooth range: 33 feet
- on-device control w/ multi-functional buttons
- frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz
- Model: XR700
-
Published 35 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Clip the 40% off on page coupon for a savings of $52. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Mojawa via Amazon.
- 8-hour battery
- IP67 waterproof
- 2-way noise cancellation
- Model: MOJO1 Black
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- They're temporarily out of stock, but can be ordered now at this price.
- 40mm ironless drivers
- up to 60 hours of battery life
- adjustable active noise cancellation
- Model: ENDURO2NCNAVUS
Save on headphones, smart lighting, hard drives, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured are the Certified Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones for $75 ($95 less than buying new).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees where available, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Apply code "LEN40" to drop the price $6 below our mention in November and save $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- Smart touch control
- Waterproof
- Up to 6 hours of playback time
- Model: LP40
Save on headphones, amplifiers, keyboards, and more. Shop Now at Drop
- Shipping adds $5, or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
- Pictured are the E-MU Wood Series Headphones for $400 ($100 off).
Save up to $80 on a selection of Bose earbuds. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured are the Bose Sport Earbuds in Baltic Blue for $149 ($30 off).
Save on nearly 3,000 styles and knock an extra 20% off orders of $30 or more. Shop Now at eBay
- The extra discount applies in cart.
- adidas Men's Ultraboost DNA 2.0 x Juju Smith-Schuster Shoes for $96 (pictured, $24 off)
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's the best deal we could find by $151. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Mediatek MT8183V/AC 2 GHz processor
- 10.1" 1200x1920 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM0002US
- UPC: 194778211031
Save on everything from the iPhone 4 all the way to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's the best deal we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
It's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- measures about 23.3" x 17.3" x 1.5"
- triple-insulated heater with heat reflector
- efficient in rooms up to 80 square feet
- can be painted
- 6.5-ft cord with 2 prong plug
- Model: AH250USM
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS " to save a buck, making it the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Tanga
- built-in LED night light
- sunrise/sunset feature
- instantly plugs into existing outlets
- compatible w/ Alexa and Google Home
- Model: SMDSMPOT000N
Take half off with coupon code "84XDHE7H". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by LLP International Group via Amazon.
- made of polymer-compounds
- coated with silicone pressure sensitive adhesive
- UL94HB for fire retardancy
- ROHS certified materials
- works with temperatures -40°F to 302°F
- 3/4”, 1”, and 1.3” wide rolls
- each roll is 50-feet
- Model: HC213
