Topshak Impact Wrench w/ Battery for $40
Banggood · 1 hr ago
Topshak Impact Wrench w/ Battery
$40 $90
$4 shipping

Save $50 when you apply coupon code "BGDNTSPW". Buy Now at Banggood

Tips
  • Shipping insurance adds $1.80, but you have the option to remove it.
Features
  • LED light
  • forward, reverse, and lock control
  • 380NM torque
  • 15,000mAh battery
  • speeds up to 4,200-RPM
  • Model: TS-PW1
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BGDNTSPW"
  • Expires 5/31/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Impact Wrenches & Drivers Banggood Private Label Brands
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Banggood   -- $40 Buy Now