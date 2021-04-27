eBay · 1 hr ago
Topdon 12V Automotive Car Battery Tester
$39 $60
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Motor Tool via eBay.
Features
  • LCD
  • bad cell detection
  • multi-language interface
  • Model: 100-2000CCA
  • Expires 5/4/2021
