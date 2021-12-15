It's $26 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at TomTop
- LCD display
- measures distance, area, and volume
- 30 data records storage
- Model: MK60
That's $8 less than you'd pay at local hardware stores. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Oversized 1/2" diameter vials are easy-read
- Heavy duty aluminum frame Job Site Tough
- Ergonomic cushioned hand grips
- SurroundView vials reflect ambient light for easy-read
- Top-read window maximizes readability
- Model: 1233-4800
- UPC: 049448125142
That's a few dollars less than our mention from October, and $11 less than you'd pay for a refurb model today. It's also $78 less than you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- projects vertical, horizontal, and cross lines
- microfine height adjustment
- smart pendulum system
- Model: GLL50HC
That's the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Renpho Group via Amazon.
- designed for tracking body change trends using the Renpho app
- LCD display
Apply coupon code "CHRISTMASA5" for a savings of $74, which drops it $40 under our mention from last December. Buy Now at TomTop
- Ships from local US warehouse.
- USB connection
- fixed-focus laser
- laser protective cover
- Model: RTOYZZZ-A5-US
Apply coupon code "AA5M40" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at TomTop
- Ships from a U.S. warehouse.
- 410x400mm print size
- for wood, bamboo, paper, plastic, leather, and more
- includes goggles, marker, wrench, and brush
- stainless steel backing plate
- Model: A5M40
It's $195 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at TomTop
- Ships from a US warehouse.
- built-in gyroscope
- 450nm 20W laser tube
- cuts materials from 3mm to 8mm thickness
Coupon code "BLACKS6PRO" takes an extra $80 off for a low by $110. Buy Now at TomTop
- Ships from a US warehouse.
- 5.5W LD+FAC spot compression laser
- 410mm x 420mm carving area
- 0.08mm square laser focus
- laser filter cover
Apply coupon code "408OGN22" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yihaiyang via Amazon.
- It's available at this price in Warm White.
- 192 LEDs per strand
- connects with up to 4 strands
- IP44 waterproof rating
- 8 light tubes per set
- Model: MLS-D-02900124-SW
It's $32 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at ipoweradd.com
- Bluetooth 5.0
- USB-C quick charge
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- up to 5 hours runtime per charge
- charging case
- Model: PD-BH1086BK
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Shop options from 3- to 10-feet tall and 10- to 50-feet wide. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Available in many sizes and several colors (White pictured).
- 170 GSM 100% non-recycled high-density polyethlene
- 90% visibility- and 95% UV-blockage
- reinforced stitched edges
- anti-rust brass grommets
- Model: TAP0
