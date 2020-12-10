Apply coupon code "MKTCRZI8WRC3" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by KsiMall via Newegg.
- 2MP
- 30 fps frame rate
- 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution
- Model: Pvr006
Apply coupon code "D6JDLM5M" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by WRQ US via Amazon.
- wide compatibility
- 1080p video at 30 fps
- 110° viewing angle
- Model: M52
Save $24 when you apply coupon code "3N6IB5PX". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yarkor-Direct via Amazon.
- 1080p video at 30 fps
- 2-million pixels auto focus
- dual built-in omni-directional stereo mics
- wide compatibility
- USB plug & play
- 360° horizontal swivel
- 75° wide field of view
- Model: N920
Save $11 under our mention from last month, and a total of $21 off, with coupon code "ZYT2H5IE". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hokonui (Independent R&D) via Amazon.
- 1080p and 30fps
- 120° wide angle view
- includes mounting clip and tripod
- built-in noise reducing microphone
- Model: KFiAQ--18
Clip the $3 off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "PSJR8YYQ" to save $33 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetaku-US via Amazon.
- compatible with Mac and Windows
- noise reducing microphone
- physical privacy cover
- 100° viewing angle
- 1080p resolution
- Model: 672
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Staples
- 1080p at 30 fps
- wide 78° diagonal field of view
- HD auto-focus
- auto light corection
- Model: 960-001257
Apply coupon code "A5QVEJMI" for a savings of $10. That's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by New South xnf via Amazon.
- 1080p at 30fps
- 5-foot USB cable
- 360° rotating base
Take $13 off when you apply code "TOKGE7WQ". It's $3 below our mention in November. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by JXSY via Amazon.
- privacy cover
- 1080p at 30fps
- 120° wide-angle
- 58" USB cable
- 2 noise-reducing mics
- includes tri-pod
Coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" makes it the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 1080p FHD video conferencing
- 2 integrated mics
- USB 2.0
- Model: GXC1B34793
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
That's 20% off, or as we prefer to see it, a couple of slices for free on your next pizza order. Buy Now at Newegg
- There's a limit of three per customer.
- delivered via email
It's $62 off the list price and $49 less than what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Targus via Newegg.
- protective sleeve for 15.6" laptop
- padded top handle and contoured shoulder straps
- ventilated front compartment
- Model: TSB944US
That's $5 under Lenovo's Black Friday price and the lowest we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD IPS LED near-edgeless display
- VGA and HDMI inputs
- AMD FreeSync technology
- 4ms response time
- lift/tilt/pivot stand
- Model: 65DEKCC1US
Save $9 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pick them up in store to save on shipping (which varies by ZIP code).
- 15-foot length (11.69-foot lighted length)
- 70 5mm LED bulbs
- Model: LED8M-70MU-2CG
Save $4 and score a hole in one while you're taking a number two. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock December
23rd18 but can be ordered now.
- Includes 2 balls, putter, green, "Do Not Disturb" sign, and more
- Model: FON-10045
Apply coupon code "COZDUC2L" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Banyan Imports via Amazon.
- digital display
- made of stainless steel
- 68-175°F cleaning temperature
- Model: DUC-1002-00
It's a buck under our mention in September, $11 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KujectDirect via Amazon.
- 50 solder seal connectors in 4 colors
- 480 heat shrink tubes in 5 colors
- waterproof
- insulated
- Model: HTS530
