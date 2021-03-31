Newegg · 1 hr ago
Titanarmy 32" 1080p 240Hz IPS FreeSync Gaming Monitor
$400 $420
free shipping

Apply coupon code "MKTCNY51RWTT" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • Sold by Aula Official Store via Newegg.
Features
  • curved surface
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) HD resolution
  • 178° wide viewing angle
  • 2 HDMI ports
  • DisplayPort
  • 3.5mm audio port
  • AMD FreeSync Adaptive Refresh
  • Model: N32SK-PRO
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "MKTCNY51RWTT"
  • Expires 4/7/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Monitors Newegg Private Label Brands
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Newegg 4% -- $400 Buy Now