Most sellers charge $400.
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- 2 HEPA filters
- full-color LED display
- 3-in-1 cleaning tool
- Model: FloorOne S3
Clip the on-page coupon for the best price we could find by $29.
- vacuums and washes floors in one step
- 3-in-1 Cleaning Tool, Self-Cleaning Storage Tray, Charging Adaptor, (2x) Tineco Deodorizing & Cleaning Solution bottles and (2x) Brush Rollers
- Model: 194846100175
Clip the $200 off on page coupon and apply code "DREAME49" for a savings of $254.
- Sold by Dreame Official Store via Amazon.
- 4,000pa suction
- sweeps, mops, washes, & dries
- 6,400mAh rechargeable battery
- LiDAR navigation
- voice control
- Model: W10
Clip the $20 coupon and apply code "OD74EY5H" to save $30.
- Sold by Easine Home via Amazon.
- 2500mAh battery
- brushless motor
- 150ml dustbin
- 2 nozzles
- Model: M50
Apply coupon code "F12CCC8697" for a savings of $50.
- 6000Pa suction
- app control
- adjustable cleaning speed
- multiple cleaning modes
- 350ml water tank, 600ml dustbin
- compatible with Alexa and Google Home assistants
- Model: C30B
This is very hard to find in stock elsewhere, and is currently $30 off list.
- filter
- dust bag
- locking hose
- car nozzle
- Model: WD4051
That's the best price we could find by $54.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- compatible with the Dyson V15 Detect, Dyson Outsize, or Dyson V11
- integrated cable tidy
- freestanding weighted base
- articulated charging cradle
- Model: V11 DOK
That's $100 off list and the best deal we could find.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- stores and recharges a Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum
- includes 5 extra tools
- Model: 187021-02
It's the lowest price we could find by $7.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
- 5,500Pa suction power
- built-in Ozone air purifier
- includes 2-in-1 crevice tool w/ brush
- Model: T2520z31
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen.
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Coupon code "SAVEONCR15" cuts it to $58 under the best price we could find for a new pair.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- Note that the seller is away until December 26, but it can still be ordered at this price for delivery once available.
- 30-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- in-line voice assistant
- frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5.
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Apply code "YC55" to save $5 and get the best price we could find.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- for car, office, or home
- adhesive backing
- Model: C55
Third-party eBay sellers charge at least $10.
- Expected in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
That's a $7 low.
- Sold by Wonderlabs via Amazon.
- works with most rocker switches and buttons
- compatible with Alexa, Google Home, HomePod, and IFTTT
- 3M mounting sticker
- built-in timers
- Model: SWITCHBOT-S1
