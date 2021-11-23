That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- up to 25 mins runtime
- 4-stage filter
- crevice tool
- Model: A10 Tango
It's marked at 20% off and is a good price for a 2-in-1 vacuum. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Moosoo via eBay.
- 23-foot cord
- washable HEPA filter
- 17KPa suction
- 0.8-liter capacity
- includes vacuum, crevice nozzle, sofa brush, pet brush, 34" hose, and manual
- Model: D600
Clip the $200 off on page coupon and apply code "DREAME49" for a savings of $254. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Dreame Official Store via Amazon.
- 4,000pa suction
- sweeps, mops, washes, & dries
- 6,400mAh rechargeable battery
- LiDAR navigation
- voice control
- Model: W10
Apply coupon code "F12CCC8697" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at Gshopper
- 6000Pa suction
- app control
- adjustable cleaning speed
- multiple cleaning modes
- 350ml water tank, 600ml dustbin
- compatible with Alexa and Google Home assistants
- Model: C30B
Clip the $10 off coupon and apply coupon code "LRGNGGYQ" to drop the price $2 under our mention from three weeks ago and to a total savings $63. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Airrobo Direct via Amazon.
- 2,600Pa suction
- app controlled
- compatible w/ Alexa & Google Assistant
- runs up to 140 minutes per full charge
- Model: P10
Apply coupon code "705J2GCZ" for a savings of $93. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xumming via Amazon.
- Large wheels roll over carpets and climb over door ledges
- Two sweeping brushes in front
- Utilizes suction cleaning rather than roller brush
- Absorbent cloth along the bottom gently polishes your floor
- Smart sensor avoids collisions
Keep the floors and air clean during the most wonderful time of the year. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum for $299.99 ($200 off).
Factoring the Kohl's Cash, it's $84 under our mention from last December and the best price we've ever seen. It's the best price we could find today by $189. Apply coupon code "ENJOY15" to get this deal. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed online or in-store from November 27 to December 8.
- Alexa compatibility
- 3-stage cleaning system
- edge-sweeping brush
- Model: R677020
It's $130 under list price. Buy Now at Target
- up to 40 minutes of run time
- converts to a handheld for cleaning cars, stairs, and upholstery
- whole-machine filtration purports to trap 99.9% of particles, dust, and allergens as small as 0.3 microns.
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- works w/ Apple HomeKit and Ring
- gives you a smart lock without changing the look of your home or keys
- Model: C-D11U
On this buy two get one free offer, you're saving $7 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by maxxilano via eBay
- In several colors (White pictured)
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping charge.
That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- In 1-Slice at this price.
- includes griddle w/ glass lid, 4-cup coffeemaker, and toaster oven
- measures 10.6" x 10" x 16.3"
- Model: EBK8806BL
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "30COL36W" to save $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ticonn US via Amazon.
- AWG 23 to AWG 7 crimping tool
- 1,200 wire terminals
- storage bag
- Model: 391
Apply coupon code "S5MFL99T" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page to see a full list of compatible models.
- Sold by Licheers via Amazon.
- overcurrent and overvoltage protection
- Model: LC-A2
