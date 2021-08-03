Tenax 3x100ft. Polypropylene Silt Fence for $36 for members
New
Ends Today
Ace Hardware · 53 mins ago
Tenax 3x100ft. Polypropylene Silt Fence
$36 for members $42
free delivery w/ $50

Apply coupon code "AUG03" to get it for around $27 less than other sellers charge. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • This offer is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
  • Double stapled at top of each post, single along length
  • UV Stabilized
  • Commercial grade polypropylene fabric
  • Model: 31900700
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "AUG03"
  • Expires in 11 hr
    Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Garden Ace Hardware Private Label Brands
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware 15% -- $36 Buy Now