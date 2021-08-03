Tenax 3x100ft. Polypropylene Silt Fence for $36 for members

Apply coupon code "AUG03" to get it for around $27 less than other sellers charge. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This offer is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Double stapled at top of each post, single along length
- UV Stabilized
- Commercial grade polypropylene fabric
- Model: 31900700
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- wood
- 3.25" blade
- Japanese Stainless Steel
- Model: NJP2500
Clip the $9 off on page coupon and apply code "DI5IAPPT" for a total savings of $28 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lerekam via Amazon.
- IP65 waterproof
- 40 LEDs each
- 3 brightness modes
- solor or USB rechargeable
- ground stake or wall mount (hardware included)
- Model: Spotlights-C2
Apply coupon code "HEWVJOU6" for a 50% savings, which drops it $3 under our mention from a week ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by TIANMEN BUSINESS via Amazon.
- 3750D polyester fabric
- expands from 17-feet to 50-feet
- 3/4" brass connectors
- rubber washer
- 3-layer latex pipe
- 8 pattern spray nozzle
- Model: 8541730728
Save $13 by applying coupon code "6II2IT2B", and make this $21 under what you'd pay direct from Onforu. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Onforu via Amazon.
- 50W (400W equivalent)
- IP66 waterproof
- 5,000K daylight white
- 56 ultra-bright LED bead each
- die-cast aluminum housing and tempered glass
- Model: ON-FG47-DW-US-2A
Apply coupon code "MTZX273K" for a total savings of $14 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Enjoysun via Amazon.
- adjustable angle
- fits most 1.5" threaded fittings
- 6.5" spray pipe w/ 24 spray holes
- suitable for above ground & ground swimming pools
Save on a range of refurb garden and power tools from Worx's own eBay store, with 2-year warranties. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb Worx 12A 14" Electric Dethatcher w/ Collection Bag for $143.99 ($8 less than new).
Choose from a selection of Milwaukee M12 and M18 Fuel tools and tool kits and watch the savings increase the more you add to your cart, as below. Shop Now at Home Depot
- extra $30 off $300 or more
- extra $100 off $400 or more
- extra $200 off $600 or more
- Discount applies automatically in cart.
It's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- Lumber NOT included.
- design plans
- installation instructions
- angled brackets for peak roof
- .22 gauge galvanized steel brackets
- builds a shed up to 10 feet with only 90° cuts
- Model: 90192
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on a selection of power tools including drills, compound miter saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Eligible items are marked.
- This offer is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max 6.5" Cordless Circular Saw for $99.99 after rewards ($20 off).
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
With select tools and tool kits (over 40 available), you'll be able to get other ones for free or for $100 off. The eligible items are listed as such and must be added to your cart separately. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16" String Trimmer Kit with the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Handheld Leaf Blower for $359.98 (low by $48).
Apply coupon code "BGDNOBD2" to save $37 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- The $1.32 shipping insurance can be removed.
- This item ships from China and will take two to three weeks to arrive. ($0.35 shipping is available, but will take four to five weeks to arrive.)
- 9 interfaces, displaying speedometer, clock, rpm, water temperature, and more
- diagnostic tool
- Model: G92081
Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "P6ELGN9D" to save $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Standard 54''x 31'' at this price.
- Sold by Charlotte US via Amazon.
- Houstin TiO2 coating
- 10 bones/spines
- wide compatibility
- umbrella style
- blocks 99% of UV rays
- Model: W-54-FBA-sheild
It's $9 under list and the lowest price we could find Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by LZM Global via Amazon.
- flexible 1.4" diameter hose
- compatible with most vacuum cleaners
- Model: V1
At $600 off, that's a savings of more than 45%. Buy Now at Walmart
- The QS26 model is also available for $760.
- LCD display
- 36V lithium battery
- 350W motor
- 21-speed transmission
- 5 pedal assist modes
- bike lock
- Model: SH26
