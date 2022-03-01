Save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at us.tecknetonline.com
- In White at this price.
- IP44 waterproof
- 4 volume levels
- mute mode
- LED indicator
- Model: HWD01890WS01
-
Expires 3/1/2022
Published 49 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's a savings of $223 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Coolbuy10 via Amazon.
- full HD OLED display
- zinc alloy body
- 4-in-1 keyless entry (lock / unlock via physical key, app, code, or manually)
- Model: SFUS- MD-SIL
Apply coupon code "TKARM3Z7" for a savings of $160. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Veezoom Security via Amazon.
- 100-ft. night vision
- 95° field of view
- IP66 weatherproof rating
- motion detection
- 330-ft. network cable
- Model: WS-KN808P-51BS
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- triple chrome plated hardened steel
- key reatining lock
- includes 4 European style keys
- Model: SPSA60-KA
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "50MRB3M6" to get this for the best price we could find by $84. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by GeekSmart via Amazon.
- open via fingerprint, passcode, RFID card, emergency key, or mobile app
- stores up to 200 unique fingerprints
- LED touch pad
- real-time access notifications
- access logs
- Model: L-F505
It's an ordinary LED porch light most of the time -- until you dial 911. Then the free app for your phone turns the light into a red, white and blue strobe to alert first responders to your home's location. Why I love it: "It can be challenging to find a home in a rural area, apartment complex, trailer park, or poorly-lit neighborhood. Seconds can save lives, and if someone is alone and unable to get to the door, first responders can still find them." Shop Now at The Locator 911
- Standard LED Bulb for $29.99 (pictured)
- Candleabra LED Bulb 2-Pack for $32.99
- BR30 LED flood light for $34.99
- Posted by Amy.
- bulbs last about 25,000 hours
Apply coupon code "7M6OVDAK" for a savings of $27. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by X-SENSE U.S. via Amazon.
- 1/2-mile wireless range
- motion detector
- 3 level adjustable detect range
- 5 levels of volume
- IP55 waterproof
Wanna make your home look like a military compound? Protect your giant Toblerone? Help the planet out with some solar energy? Then, you may find something here. Shop Now at Home Depot
Amazon now offers this first-of-its-kind flying indoor security camera, available exclusively by invitation. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1440x1440 video
- custom flight paths
- automatically flies to triggered contact or motion sensors
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
It's a buck under our previous mention, $8 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this lock (which secures a waterproof connection wherever you need it.) Buy Now at Amazon
- certified to a watertight rating of IPX1 to IPX5
- Model: 338622
Clip the 20% off on page coupon and apply code "15HKWUKB" to save $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or Silver.
- Sold by TyhooDirect via Amazon.
- 2 USB output ports
- Type C and micro cable ports
- QC2.0
- Model: 20000M
It's $7 off list and the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- resists cracking
- dry time color indicator
- Model: 12328
