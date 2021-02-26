That's the lowest price we could find by $143. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- suitable for ages 6+
- speeds of up to 3-feet per second
- built-in dual propeller
- up to 5kgf thrust
- Bluetooth operation via app
- rechargeable and detachable lithium-ion battery
- Model: SWIISO01
Apply coupon code "ZB9BP729" for a savings of $50.
- Sold by JH2017 via Amazon.
- 3 toms, 2 hi-hats, 1 kick, 1 snare, 1 ride, 1 crash, 2 drum pedals
- 7 drum styles and 10 songs
- rechargeable lithium battery
- integrated speaker
- headphone jack
- Model: KPP-07
That's the best we've seen and a current savings of $7 off list price.
- An all-in-one set
- Caddy NOT included
- Model: FON-10045
Save $15 off list price.
- woodworking project kit
- includes instructions
- Model: 484
It's a savings of $45 off the list price and the best deal we could find.
- height adjustable
- 29" backboard
- 29" x 21.7'' base w/ wheels
- Model: 574795542
Apply coupon code "YN3M4VWU" for a 60% savings.
- Sold by Dr. Home via Amazon.
- 3 riding modes
- 250W motor
- wear-resistant vacuum tires
- foldable
- dual disc brakes
- adjustable height range from 31" to 41"
- 220-lb. weight capacity
Roma invicta pretty much encapsulates the spirit of Rome, and LEGO sets its own lofty standard here with its largest set yet - a massive 9,036 pieces. This set is intended for the adults who perhaps found the Architecture series a bit too simple (and with so many tiny pieces, probably adults without cats as well.) While it's list price, it's the only place to get this monumental testament to Roman ingenuity.
- LEGO VIPs also get the LEGO Roman Chariot set for free, complete with a gladiator and two horses. (It's free to sign up.)
- measures 10.5" x 20.5" x 23.5"
- Model: 10276
Apply coupon code "72RSS9ZR" for a savings of $136.
- Sold by SHRC Technology via Amazon.
- foldable
- auto return home
- 90° FOV adjustable 4K HD camera
Perfect for the next time you find yourself having a imaginary intergalactic space battle in a cantina with Greedo. It's also the best price we could find by $6, so while you're saving the galaxy, you're also saving yourself some cash (or credits depending on what universe you call home).
- Available in Green.
- measures 9" x 2" x 5"
- barrel spins & lights up when trigger pulled
- Model: CSP
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more.
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $929 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
Most sellers charge $50 more.
- The price drops in cart
- 1.3" always-on AMOLED display
- 14 sport modes
- 20-day battery life
- water resistance to 165 feet
- 12 military grade certifications
- works in extreme temperatures, including rapid temperature changes from -40 to 158°F for up to two hours
- Model: W1919US5N
- UPC: 851572007696
That's the best price we could find by $20.
- Available in Frosted Silver.
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED Touchscreen
- 48MP, 12MP, & 16MP triple rear cameras & 16MP selfie camera
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 5011101148
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more.
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 ($100 low).
That's the best price we could find by $184.
- In Black.
- Intel Core i7-7560U 2.4GHz processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: EVC156-2BK
Clip the 20% off on-page coupon and apply code "JESLED25" for a savings of $14.
- Sold by Jesled US Direct via Amazon.
- weatherproof
- 4 adjustable modes
- dusk to dawn sensor
- Model: JDJP-SWL-90LED-CW-1
That's the best price we could find by $29.
- for all types of treads
- creates a complete template of each tread and riser for a perfect cut
- Model: PL200
Use coupon code "C69NSNR8" for $17 off the list price.
- In Space Gray at this price.
- Sold by Lightbiz via Amazon.
- 3 lighting modes
- 2 sensor settings
- 240 lumens
- built-in magnet
- 2,400mAh battery
- USB rechargeable
- measures 16.5" x 1.18" x 0.39"
- Model: 240LM
