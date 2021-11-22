That's the best price we could find by $41. Buy Now at Meh
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- flashlight
- several AC outlets, three USB ports
- Model: 5NU6-UP
That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find, or get the 8-foot model for a buck more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Socket Solutions via Amazon.
- use it for a more uncluttered, wireless look or to allow furniture to be pushed closer to walls
- thin outlet cover with attached power strip
- Model: 3-M-OVSZ-W
Apply coupon code "623SCY77" to take off at least a buck, and get the lowest price we could find by $6. Shop Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Clear pictured).
- Sold by Syncwire Products via Amazon.
- 15 slots
- self-adhesive
- Model: SW-CC649
Save on 10 options, with prices starting from $43. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the SuperHandy 50-Foot Cord Reel Extension w/ Alexa Smart Plug for $79.99 ($20 off).
Apply code "AFF20w" to save $26. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- built-in MPPT control module
- monocrystalline silicon cell
- LED charge indicator
- includes mouting hardware
Clip the $100 off coupon and apply code "CDSMY4L2" for a savings of $170. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by LandworkOnline via Amazon.
- 60W PD USB-C output
- 3 USB-A outputs
- AC and DC outlets
- cigarette lighter output
- 78,000mAh lithium battery
- recharge via wall socket, car cigarette socket, or solar panel (not included)
- Model: CN-P300-01
Apply coupon code "20QXFWLZ" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Maximm Cable via Amazon.
- indoor/outdoor use
- 16 gauge wire
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "30COL36W" to save $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ticonn US via Amazon.
- AWG 23 to AWG 7 crimping tool
- 1,200 wire terminals
- storage bag
- Model: 391
Apply coupon code "S5MFL99T" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page to see a full list of compatible models.
- Sold by Licheers via Amazon.
- overcurrent and overvoltage protection
- Model: LC-A2
Take $8 off with coupon code " 95VDIK6H". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue at this price.
- The Red and Yellow options drop to $13.19 with the same code.
- Sold by Sprint-Watty via Amazon.
- light duty
- CRV steel construction
- magnetic screwdriver heads
- use on electronics, watches, cellphones, and more
- Model: FMAM110USA
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Drop Stop LLC via Amazon.
