Seresto Flea & Tick Collar for Large Dogs for $47... or less
Chewy · 6 hrs ago
Seresto Flea & Tick Collar for Large Dogs
$47... or less $72
free shipping

Get the lowest price we could find by at least $13 after a $10 off discount at checkout and a 5% discount with Autoship. First-time Autoship orders get 30% off, so it could go as low as $34.99. Buy Now at Chewy

Features
  • kills fleas and ticks on puppies and dogs 7 weeks and older weighing over 18 lbs.
  • Model: 61519
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/6/2021
    Published 6 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Pets Chewy Private Label Brands
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Chewy 34% -- $47 Buy Now