Seresto Flea & Tick Collar for Large Dogs for $47... or less

- kills fleas and ticks on puppies and dogs 7 weeks and older weighing over 18 lbs.
- Model: 61519
- In Light Green at this price.
- Sold by Yeacha via Amazon.
- automatic water supply
- 500ml bowl capacity
- 360° rotatable bowls
- 0-15° tilt
- Model: CB02
- It's due back in stock on April 11th but can be ordered now.
- The 16ft. version is available for $9.22.
- measures 12" H x 47" D
- collapsible design
- made of PVC
- Model: ZW3188 10 92
- Available in L/Xl (dogs between 36-80 lbs.).
- retractable leash extends up to 57"
- hand strap magnetically attaches to the collar when not needed
- Model: TEK362
- Available in Onyx.
- can hold up to 85 lbs.
- measures 11" x 34" x 6"
- Model: 211978
- lasts up to 3 months
- helps keep litter area smelling fresh
- naturally removes stubborn cat litter box odors
- Model: 5917
- Available in several teams (Washington Nationals pictured).
- machine washable
- foldable
- measures 28" x 18" x 14"
- Orders of $49 or more ship free; otherwise, shipping adds $4.95.
- Pictured is the Kay Berry In Memory of a Faithful Friend Personalized Urn for $59.99 ($40 off)
- Pictured is the SmartBones Skin & Coat Care Chicken Chews Dog Treats 16-Pack for $3.49 after coupon ($5.50 off).
- Orders of $49 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $4.95.
- 20% off discount available in Gray only.
- Faux suede removable cover
- Memory foam and durable support foam
- Available at this price in Pink.
- 6-ft. flexible hose
- 4 different nozzles
- 2 HP motor
- zinc-plated
- Model: 014973458911
- Clip the on-page coupon to nab this price.
- Sold by Fireside Outdoor via Amazon.
- It folds down to such a small size and is only 3.2 lbs.
- Model: 15207
- Available in Large 31.5''(H) White at this price.
- Sold by Aojezor via Amazon
- measures 6.7" x 5.9" x 31.5"
- toilet paper roller for small rolls
- moveable shelf
- made of PVC foam board
- waterproof and fire-retardant
- Model: TZ17005
