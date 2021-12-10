It's the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Available in Brown or Gray.
- weather-resistant
- hand-woven polyethylene wicker
- frames are made from galvanized, powder-coated steel
- Model: SL-FT-1-BRN
This is the lowest price we found by $8. Buy Now at Lowe's
- made of high density polyethylene material
- weather resistant
- Model: DP-93CH104W
That's a savings of $93 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- includes 2 fan-shaped chairs, 1 large bed, 1 coffee table, and 3 pillows
- water resistant canopy and cushion covers
- up to 250-lbs. max weight for each seat
- adjustable height coffee table
- Model: GOCH-FG00AAA
Apply coupon code "50GFFY58" for a savings of $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Kinature via Amazon.
- rust-resistant
- powder-coated steel construction
- includes pole segments and hardware
Upgrade your patio space for all the cozy winter nights by the fire. (Scroll down under all the banners to see the items.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge shipping fees (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery, although availability also varies by ZIP code.
- Pictured is the Living Accents Jefferson Double Glider for $129.99 (low by $37).
Save on everything from garden tools, to home improvement pieces, inflatable pools and other fun garden activities, lighting, hand tools, power tools, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the In & Out MMD02 Metal Detector for Adults & Kids for $49.99 ($80 off).
Clip the coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "K2GY8G2W" for a savings of $95 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Silver Grey pictured).
- Sold by Zhuygba via Amazon.
- 2L steam pot
- 6 timer options
- remote control
- collapsible design
- includes folding chair
- insulated waterproof fabric
- 65° Celsius max temperature
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
That's $35 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 4 linked strips
- for TVs from 30" to 65"
- turns on and off with TV
- dimmable
- USB powered
- Model: 93129761
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Clip the 30% off on page coupon to save $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Grey or Silver.
- Sold by Boserous via Amazon.
- LCD display
- auto calibration
- Model: TH570-1
Clip the $100 off coupon and apply code "9U7JNAM4" for a total savings of $130 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by YichuUS via Amazon.
- measures 10.87" x 7.44" x 5.91" overall
- AC outlet
- 3 USB 5V/2.1A ports
- USB 5V/3A 9V/2A port
- DC 5.5 output and DC 3.5 input
- recharge via wall outlet, car outlet, or solar panel (not included)
- LED light
- Model: BS100
Apply code "YC55" to save $5 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- for car, office, or home
- adhesive backing
- Model: C55
