That's the lowest price we could find by about a buck, although many reputable sellers charge at least $70. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sboly Official via eBay.
- auto-off
- 19 grind size settings
- stainless steel housing
- removable upper conical burr
- Model: SY-SC-801
Clip the coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "W9NC5YMJ" for a savings of $53. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sunmaki USA via Amazon.
- Available at this price in Gray.
- Non-slip rubber feet
- Reverse function
- Model: SJ-801
Clip the $10 off on page coupon and apply code "RQYDQDWE" to get $7 under our August mention and save $85. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Blue at this price.
- Sold by Facelle-US via Amazon.
- 600-watts
- 6-speeds
- tilt-head
- includes stainless steel bowl, dough hook, flat beater, whisk, and splash guard
- Model: 1519U
It's $104 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Wayfair
- built-in tank
- digital control
- 50dB sound rating
- five washing programs
- Model: DHAOI02LYH201203861WH
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "9IH7XILC" to save $29. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Upstreman Flagship Store via Amazon.
- mirror
- touch sensor LED light w/ 3 modes
- measures 8.66" x 9.8" x 12.2"
- detachable shelf, door shelf, and portable handle
- cools up to 59°F - 64°F below ambient temperature
- designed to extend the shelf life of skin care serums, lipsticks, perfumes, masks, and other cosmetic staples
- Model: TF06 PRO
Apply coupon code "XRFMT" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
- 1.5-quart double wall freezer bowl
- LCD readout
- one touch operation
Get 50% off a range of 10 Keurig coffee makers, with prices starting from $70, and an additional 25% off beverages with a 16-box commitment. Alternatively, you can get a free coffee maker and 25% off beverages with a 24-box commitment. Shop Now at Keurig
- Restrictions apply.
- Orders over $29 will get free shipping, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Pictured is the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker for $99.99 ($100 off list).
It's around $6 more at other stores. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- In Green.
- 11.8" x 14.5" x 16.9"
- Up to 6 units can plug together using one outlet
- Low, high, and warm settings
- Removable stoneware and glass lids
- Dishwasher-safe
Apply coupon code "X7WR" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
- Comes with a 100-day trial.
- 1500 watts
- up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit
- 5.8-quart capacity
Add two pairs to your cart to see the discount apply automatically. That's a total savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- They're available in Black or Black/White
- sold by PUMA via eBay
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
Apply coupon code "OHRKKV24" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by JoyTutus via Amazon.
- foldable
- measures 59" x 33"
- Model: USA1916-00106
To save 50%, apply coupon code "MAPP8Z7Z". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Upgraded Set at this price.
- Sold by Leototo via Amazon.
- bridge dent puller
- 7 puller tabs
- glue shovel
- black stick
- 10 professional 7mm yellow glue sticks
- Model: RHRJU53
It's $4 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- For 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Molded pin holds wire tightly
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
