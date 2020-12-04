That's $9 under the lowest price we could find for a similar cable elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- 24K gold-plated connectors
- Model: 309912
-
Published 10 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save on a range of electronics, small appliances, TVs, gaming accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Dell 27" IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor (SE2719HR) for $119.99 (low by $20).
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Active Gold and in limited sizes in
Legend Ink/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's $45 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $4 under our mention from October and $9 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Link is for reference only; it must be ordered via Alexa voice command: "Alexa, order a Smart Bulb."
- voice control w/ Alexa or Google Assistant
- Model: W11-N11
It's $108 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 15mm E1 particle board with 30g paper veneer
- 2 doors
- 3 shelves
- Model: Oakes Cabinet
Save $9 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pick them up in store to save on shipping (which varies by ZIP code).
- 15-foot length (11.69-foot lighted length)
- 70 5mm LED bulbs
- Model: LED8M-70MU-2CG
Save 71% off the list price by applying coupon code "6BAV2DH4". (It's also a $10 drop from our March mention.) Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Sold by Kolliee via Amazon.
- supports up to 250-lbs.
- adjustable height
- flip up arms
- 360° swivel
- 30° tilt
- Model: KL-1
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|--
|$12
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register