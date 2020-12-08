It's $38 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Homesecurity_mall via eBay.
- four 5MP 1080p bullet cameras
- IP66 weatherproof
- motion detection
- night vision
- IP66 dustproof and waterproof
- Model: N48PBE+61BE
Expires 1/7/2021
Published 32 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Homesecurity_mall via eBay.
- Available in the No HD, 4-channel, 4 bullet camera option at this price.
- no hard drive
- four 1080p bullet cameras
- night vision
- IP66 waterproof and dustproof
- Model: DN81BL-51ER/51ES
Save $19 when you apply coupon code "IXUD5E66". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by NGTeco via Amazon.
- motion detection
- 2-way audio
- night vision
- compatible with Android and iOS
- 100° wide-angle lens combined
- 355° horizontal and 75° vertical rotation range
- (1920 x 1080) 1080p resolution
- Model: NG-C200-D
Apply coupon code "W29FB7RU" to save $120. That's $21 under our July mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Uniojo via Amazon.
- 10.1" touchscreen DVR
- 4 IP66 waterproof cameras
- night vision up to 32.8 feet
- 1080p/30fps recording
- Model: 8118HD4
Use the on-page clippable coupon and coupon code "DEALNBO1" to get this price.
Update: The price has increased to $59.98. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Bosma Smart Home via Amazon.
- 360-degree pan
- Motion detection
- Sound detection
- Built-in siren
- Color night vision
- 2-Way audio
- Model: X1+2DS
Apply coupon code "NEWOFF" to save $107 off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- motion-activated alerts
- 270-degree sensory angle and 140-degree video angle
- 2-way audio
- remote-control siren
- Model: C2440-LW
That's $100 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in-stock on December 20.
- 1080p recording
- 2-way audio
- 2-year battery life
- weather-resistant
- infrared night vision
It's $70 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1080p recording
- 2-way audio
- 2-year battery life
- weather-resistant
- infrared night vision
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's the best price we could find by $15 (excluding shipping; still $6, even if you can find via pickup elsewhere). Buy Now at Kohl's
- Shipping adds $8.95 or is free with orders of $75 or more.
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed in-store or online from November 28 through December 9.
- 1080p recording
- 2-way audio
- 2-year battery life
- weather-resistant
- infrared night vision
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
Save 50% on a selection of Apple iPad Tablets. Choose from Apple iPad 3 & 4, Air, Air 2, and Mini 2.
Update: The prices now start from $179.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Flying Sale via eBay.
- A 1-year Flying Sale warranty is provided.
Save $9 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pick them up in store to save on shipping (which varies by ZIP code).
- 15-foot length (11.69-foot lighted length)
- 70 5mm LED bulbs
- Model: LED8M-70MU-2CG
Save $4 and score a hole in one while you're taking a number two. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock December 23rd but can be ordered now.
- Includes 2 balls, putter, green, "Do Not Disturb" sign, and more
- Model: FON-10045
It's a buck under our mention in September, $11 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KujectDirect via Amazon.
- 50 solder seal connectors in 4 colors
- 480 heat shrink tubes in 5 colors
- waterproof
- insulated
- Model: HTS530
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in Brown.
- includes enough to cover 10 square feet
- genuine solid Teak wood (Tectona Grandis) in oil finish
- Model: BARE-WF2004
