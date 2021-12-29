This is a low by $236. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 17" laptop compartment
- 9 padded touch-fastening dividers
- tripod pocket with strap
- adjustable padded waist belt
- rain cover with pouch
- Model: SC303
Save $75 off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- side tablet pocket
- padded insert w/ 2 dividers
- interior zip organizer pocket
- water resistant fabric
- padded, adjustable shoulder strap
- Model: MOD-LUX-619
eBay sellers charge at least $14 more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- At this price in Ash or Sage.
- holds a full-size DSLR camera with an extra lens or a mirrorless body with up to two lenses
- Kodra material with a DWR weatherproof coating
- 2 inner side pockets and several slip pockets
- 2 touch-fastening FlexFold dividers
- adjustable cross-body sling strap
- zippered external pocket
- padded tablet sleeve
- Model: BSL-5
That is $21 off and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Ocean or Pumpkin.
- holds 4 CompactFlash cards
- quilted padding
- mesh windows
- Model: T1155-4343
That's $70 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available at this price in Dark Olive.
- With a medium DSLR, holds 2 to 4 lenses
- Holds camera with attached 24-70mm lens
- Accommodates detached 70-200mm f/2.8
- Holds a 13" laptop and 10" tablet
It's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Camo at this price.
- water-resistant canvas
- padded interior compartment w/ divider
- Model: 701-83CAMO
It's a savings of $16 off list, $2 under our mention from last December, and the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2 red LEDs
- variable output
- 20" lanyard
- runs on 9V battery
- Model: 93588
Save on cameras and accessories, laptops, computer monitors, audio equipment, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping varies, but many items are eligible for free shipping.
Shop discounted camera lenses and accessories, headphones, laptops, memory cards and internal memory, drones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Lens for Sony E for $374 ($75 off list).
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Bluetooth 4.2
- HDMI Input
- Optical TOSLINK audio input
- 3.5mm aux input
- 3.5mm subwoofer output
- measures 23.4" x 2.2" x 4"
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS " to save a buck, making it the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Tanga
- built-in LED night light
- sunrise/sunset feature
- instantly plugs into existing outlets
- compatible w/ Alexa and Google Home
- Model: SMDSMPOT000N
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Clip the $110 off on page coupon and apply code "3Y73WMQR" to save $162. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tjg-tech via Amazon.
- 7" touch display
- Apple Carplay or Android Auto
- 360° adjustable bracket
- Model: CP701S
Take half off with coupon code "AVHOAHMK". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Smootherpro Inc. via Amazon.
- gift box
- compatible with Pilot G2 Gel Refill
- Model: SE303
