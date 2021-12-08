Apply coupon code "DBD31" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 2-hour auto-off timer
- measures 27" x 35"
- machine washable
- weighted edges
- detachable belt
- snap fasteners
- 6 heat settings
- Model: SA-BD031
Apply coupon code "50NVLRKK" for a savings of 50%, and a tie with our mention from last month as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- In White or Black.
- Sold by Sinocare Direct via Amazon.
- uses 4 AAA batteries (included)
- large LED touch screen
- supports two users
- stores 90 readings
- voice functionality
- Model: AES-U181
Save $10 off list after applying coupon code "50DQQ1SP". Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or Grey.
- Sold by Runrong Direct via Amazon.
- side stabilizers
- anti-slide gel
- Model: KB1
It's $4 under our September mention and a savings of 89% off the list price. Buy Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- 7" x 7" wipes
- 75% Ethyl Alcohol
- Model: MED1501CT
Clip the 20% off coupon and apply code "30GZ7VLI" to save $29 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sinocare Direct via Amazon.
- high temperature alarm
- LCD display
- Model: AET-R1D1
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 14-day battery life
- 2 minute timer w/ QuadPacer
- Model: HX3411/04
It's the lowest price we could find by $17.
Update: Checkout via Subscribe & Save to drop this to $15.94. Buy Now at Amazon
This item will be in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
- 10-year shelf life
- Model: E92DP-24
That's a savings of $16 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 minute timer with 30 second notifications
- travel case
- Model: HY1200/06
- UPC: 075020092489
Get a jump on fall colds, head the misery off at the pass, and save some cash with a rebate up to $15, including tax. Click here for the rebate information. (Eligible items are on the rebate page.) Shop Now at Amazon
- Note: Offer is limited to ONE reimbursement claim for the purchase of any ONE TYLENOL Cold or TYLENOL Sinus product per household street address.
- take care of colds before they start
Coupon code "DCL16" drops the price to $3 less than our mention from last January, $20 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 10,000 lux intensity light
- UV-free LED
- 6,500K color temperature
- adjustable brightness
- 90° rotatable stand
- 30-minute timer
- Model: TT-CL016
Apply coupon code "DNS97" to get $2 under our July mention and save $22 off list. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- active noise cancellation
- up to 9 hours playback per full charge
- charging case
- IPX8 waterproof rating
- Model: TT-BH097
Apply coupon code "TTHE1" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 65° oscillation
- Eco mode
- 2 heating modes
- over-heat and tip-over protection
- 12-hour timer; 24-hour auto off
- remote control
- Model: TT-HE001
Take half off with coupon code "X27UBISR". Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in Transparent or Black.
- The 1.8” x 26-feet option drops to $7.49 with the same code.
- The 2.2” x 26-feet option drops to $8.99 with the same code.
- Sold by LLP International Group via Amazon.
- measures 1.4” x 26-feet
- residue free
- Model: ST146
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "BNYBKSFU" to save $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Dream Decor Shop via Amazon.
- 3 LED lights
- extendable stem
- flexible neck
- magnetic end
- includes 4 LR44 batteries
- Model: 800019
Apply code "YC55" to save $5 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- for car, office, or home
- adhesive backing
- Model: C55
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|taotronics.com
|42%
|--
|$22
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register