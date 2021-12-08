That's $5 less than Home Depot's price, although most charge around $120 or more. Buy Now at Lowe's
- made from recycled materials
- water resistant
- nonslip grip
- 0.5" thick
- Model: 03_177_WEB_46
Expires 12/10/2021
Take half off with coupon code "50UGSNFO". Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in multiple sizes and several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Dexi Direct via Amazon.
- double layer of polypropylene and microfiber
- TPR non-slip rubber backing
- low threshold design
- machine washable
Shop big discounts on rugs from Safavieh, Artistic Weavers, nuLOOM, Rugshop, and more, in a range of styles and sizes. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe 5- x 7-Foot Area Rug for $76.90 ($92 off and a low by $8).
Shop a wide selection of rugs in a variety of styles, shapes, and colors. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Pictured is the Langley Street Colt Oriental Multi Area Rug from $28.99.
- Shipping adds $4.99, but orders $35 or more ship free.
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- stain resistant
- indoor or outdoor
- measures 86"L x 62"W
- Model: 2652-456
- UPC: 769924516010
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Take half off with coupon code "X27UBISR". Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in Transparent or Black.
- The 1.8” x 26-feet option drops to $7.49 with the same code.
- The 2.2” x 26-feet option drops to $8.99 with the same code.
- Sold by LLP International Group via Amazon.
- measures 1.4” x 26-feet
- residue free
- Model: ST146
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Clip the $100 off coupon and apply code "9U7JNAM4" for a total savings of $130 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by YichuUS via Amazon.
- measures 10.87" x 7.44" x 5.91" overall
- AC outlet
- 3 USB 5V/2.1A ports
- USB 5V/3A 9V/2A port
- DC 5.5 output and DC 3.5 input
- recharge via wall outlet, car outlet, or solar panel (not included)
- LED light
- Model: BS100
Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "BNYBKSFU" to save $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Dream Decor Shop via Amazon.
- 3 LED lights
- extendable stem
- flexible neck
- magnetic end
- includes 4 LR44 batteries
- Model: 800019
