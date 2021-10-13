Applied Science via Walmart offers the Rove G2800 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $149.99 with free shipping. Buy Now at Walmart
- WiFi connected
- AI smart sensors for effective navigation
- 2,000Pa rated suction power and three suction levels
- auto recharge
- works with Alexa and Google Home
- Model: G2800
Expires 10/20/2021
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "UDJKUEC6" to take 45% off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by FreeAir-Mail via Amazon.
- up to 110 minutes runtime per charge
- app and remote control
- 1,800Pa suction
- 0.6-liter dustbin
- self charging
- 2.56" height
- Model: MT-200
Apply coupon code "F12CCC8697" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at Gshopper
- 6000Pa suction
- app control
- adjustable cleaning speed
- Model: C30B
That's a savings of $49 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's backed by a 3-month warranty.
- 2000Pa suction
- 0.6L dustbin
- 4 brushes, 5 cable ties
- Model: T2128
- UPC: 714752561749
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Save on everything from TVs and laptops to cables and accessories. There are over 800 items to choose from. Shop Now at Walmart
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Amazon charges $50 for similar. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Amber.
- 27.5" x 11.1" x 17.8"
- 100% natural bamboo
- Holds about 25-lbs.
- Model: VIPRB-ST21203-1
Save on headphones, bedding, home and office furniture, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- For items that are fulfilled by Walmart, shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
- Shipping rates for third-partry sellers vary.
Apply coupon code "THWAN6RO" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Momax Technology (HongKong) Ltd. via Amazon.
- MFi-certified
- 20W PD USB C charging port
- Model: IP97
Apply coupon code "30JK6IZ7" to save $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by No So Special via Amazon.
- water- and scratch-proof
- washable
- Model: GSODC-FS-SC-002
It's $4 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- For 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Molded pin holds wire tightly
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
