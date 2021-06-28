Rock Space 1080p Dash Camera for $19

Coupon code "SUMMER15" cuts it to $11 off list. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 1080p/30fps resolution
- night vision
- 150-degree lens w/ f/2.0 aperture
- G sensor
- loop recording
- Model: 42901
Apply coupon code "BGDNTPM" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Banggood
- New customers can save an additional $2 via the clip coupon on the product page.
- The vendor automatically adds $0.44 shipping insurance during checkout, but you can uncheck it if not wanted. (Price shown here is without insurance.)
- LCD screen
- auto power-on
- IP67 waterproof
- smart sleep mode
- Model: T260
Apply coupon code "AFFOP30" to save $24. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
- includes oil can, plug, oil can cover, extractor, pour spout, handle, and hoses
- Model: B1201-02901WH
Apply code "BGDNEAP" to save $31. Buy Now at Banggood
- $1.06 for shipping insurance is auto applied at checkout, but can be removed.
- This item ships from China and may take up to two weeks to arrive.
- for use inflating vehicle tires and toys
- 4,000mAh
- USB charge cable included
- OLED display
- 4 pressure modes
- includes 3 nozzle adapters
- Model: TP03
Buy it here via Amazon and bypass the GST, saving you around $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in "GR1-14-24 - Premium Cable."
- It's also available in GR1-06-18-Regular (without a premium cable) for $399.
- 24-foot premium cable
- fast charging & adjustable amperage
- compatible with all EVs and PHEVs sold in North America
- Model: GR1
Apply coupon code "BGDNCFS" to save $10. Buy Now at Banggood
- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
- Choose shipping from USA on main product page. There is also a $2 allowance available for new users.
- The vendor automatically adds shipping insurance during checkout, but you can uncheck it if not wanted. (Price shown here is without insurance.)
- PU leather
- breathable cushion pad
- includes 1 cover
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
That's a savings of $20 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice
- table top can hold up to 50lbs
- MDF table top
- 165 lbs seat load
- Model: 42898
Coupon code "SUMMER15" yields extra savings sitewide. Shop for networking, audio, gaming, office, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Exclusions apply.
It's $10 under our mention from last week, $42 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 1920x1080 FHD resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and VGA inputs
- 3.5mm stereo audio output
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- Model: 40772
Save on a selection of almost 20 multipacks. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Monoprice 18Gbps HDMI 1.5-foot Cable 3-Pack for $6.49 ($4.50 off).
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
Use coupon code "AFFSDCC27" to save $27. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- measures 75" x 26" (folds to 19" x 9" x 6")
- supports up to 225-lbs
- Model: H0110-00201GY
Apply coupon code "68MLKAZA" for a savings of $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yomisga-US via Amazon.
- adjustable
- IP65 waterproof
- 3 working modes
- built- in 2,400-mAh lithium rechargeable battery
- Model: 003
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Firstclasstvs via eBay.
- attaches to clothing with clip or magnet
- 2.5 hours of 720p video recording or 1 hour live broadcasting
- 8MP
- tap and shoot
- Model: 1045ION
