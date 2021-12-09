It's just over half off and at the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Retekess via eBay.
- 3.5" speaker
- 60mm telescopic swivel antenna
- Standard size headphone input jack
- 87-108MHz FM frequency
- Model: TR604
It's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by My-Best-Source via eBay.
- dual tweeters
- sleek anodized aluminum handle
- up to 8-hours of battery life on a single charge
Apply coupon code "50E57TGW" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Soundbest via Amazon.
- up to 20 hours of playtime per charge
- IPX5 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in mic
- Model: M91
That's $29 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Productech via eBay.
- A 90-day Productech warranty applies.
- compatible with most 8"-12" diameter portable speakers
Thanks to the clipped coupon, that's $15 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Anker via Amazon.
- IPX7 waterproof
- 4 EQ presets
- USB-C charging
- 24 hours of playtime per charge
- Model: A3118011
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on select headphones, speakers, and more. Plus, coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" yields an extra 20% off, which is larger than yesterday's extra discount. (Everything is lower than yesterday's mention after coupon.) Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Soundbar 500 for $319.20 after coupon ($20 under yesterday's refurb mention, $230 below the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best we've seen in any condition).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. You'll find new, refurbs, and open-box items in this sale. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of 3rd party sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple iPad Pro M1 256GB 12.9" Tablet for
$969$999 ( $130$100 below factory sealed).
It's a savings of at least $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- high carbon steel
- Model: 93-310
Take half off with coupon code "X27UBISR". Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in Transparent or Black.
- The 1.8” x 26-feet option drops to $7.49 with the same code.
- The 2.2” x 26-feet option drops to $8.99 with the same code.
- Sold by LLP International Group via Amazon.
- measures 1.4” x 26-feet
- residue free
- Model: ST146
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Clip the $100 off coupon and apply code "9U7JNAM4" for a total savings of $130 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by YichuUS via Amazon.
- measures 10.87" x 7.44" x 5.91" overall
- AC outlet
- 3 USB 5V/2.1A ports
- USB 5V/3A 9V/2A port
- DC 5.5 output and DC 3.5 input
- recharge via wall outlet, car outlet, or solar panel (not included)
- LED light
- Model: BS100
Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "BNYBKSFU" to save $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Dream Decor Shop via Amazon.
- 3 LED lights
- extendable stem
- flexible neck
- magnetic end
- includes 4 LR44 batteries
- Model: 800019
