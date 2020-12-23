Use code "PREPFOR2021" to drop the price to a buck under our mention from October, and the best price we've seen. It's also a low today by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Reolinkonline via eBay.
- 130° wide angle
- IP65 waterproof
- PIR motion sensor
- 2-way audio & live stream
- built-in rechargeable battery
- supports up to 64GB micro SD card (not included)
- Model: Reolink Argus Eco
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution
- motion and sound detection
- compatible with Alexa
- microSD card slot
- Model: WYZEC2
Clip the 10% off coupon and apply coupon code "NW2RW6R8" to put it $3 under our September mention, $11 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hot Smartek via Amazon.
- 2-way audio
- night vision
- motion detection
- Model: IPC2-1
Clip the $20 off coupon and apply coupon code "WH565M28" to put it $9 under our mention from two weeks ago and at the lowest price we've seen. It's also a total savings of $140 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Uniojo via Amazon.
- 10.1" touchscreen DVR
- 4 IP66 waterproof cameras
- night vision up to 32.8 feet
- 1080p/30fps recording
- Model: 8118HD4
That's $10 under our June mention and the best price we could find now by $10. Buy Now at Adorama
- works w/ Alexa
- 2-way audio
- real-time motion and sound alerts
- Model: IPC100
That's $50 under our mention from last month and a $149 savings off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- base station
- keypad
- motion sensor
- 2 entry sensors
- 1080p HD security camera
- Model: HSKLWBF2
Apply coupon code "NEWOFF" to save $107 off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- motion-activated alerts
- 270-degree sensory angle and 140-degree video angle
- 2-way audio
- remote-control siren
- Model: C2440-LW
It's $70 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1080p recording
- 2-way audio
- 2-year battery life
- weather-resistant
- infrared night vision
That's $100 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1080p recording
- 2-way audio
- 2-year battery life
- weather-resistant
- infrared night vision
Save on over 500 cases for Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 11 in Black for $20 ($20 off).
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- 90-Day Otterbox warranties apply.
That's at least $99 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- works in tandem with the tuned bass reflex enclosure
- flexible placement without wires
- bass reflex port design
- 300-watt amp
- Model: JBLSW10BLKAM
Other sellers charge close to $300 for this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by tee2green693 via eBay
- In Left or Right Hand and Regular or Double-Bended style
Use coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to save on a variety of items from HP, Apple, Sony, Samsung, Dyson, Ring, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- $100 maximum discount.
- 2 redemptions per user.
Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "15EOTO56" to save $9 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Mudeela Direct via Amazon.
- adjustable
- 8 tiers
- fits in cabinet
- Model: 8541990621
It's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 12 appliances in one, including toaster, oven, air fryer, dehydrator, and more
- 1800 watts
- measures 17.70" 15.75" x 14.7"
- detachable dip tray
- Model: SM-AIR-1899
That's a $30 low. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 1 step
- one 2-part support structure
- 2-bottles of industrial grade adhesive w/ application nozzle
- 1-cutting template
- Model: C-W-W
That's a savings of $54 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- WiFi enabled
- safe touch grill
- ETL safety certified
- Model: HS-1500-PHX-WIFI
