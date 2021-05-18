Raycop RS Pro UV+ Handheld Allergen Vacuum for $170
Best Buy · 33 mins ago
Raycop RS Pro UV+ Handheld Allergen Vacuum
$170 $270
free shipping

Features
  • ultraviolet light kills and inactivates viruses and bacteria
  • heated air kills dust mites on contact
  • pulsating brush bristles
  • PureAir HEPA filtration
  • Model: RTP-100USWH
