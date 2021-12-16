Most eBay sellers charge $8 more. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 1 Radical Racer Car, 1 Remote Control and 1 USB Rechargeable
- Real headlights and tail lights
- LED light-up
- Drives on the wall or upside down
- Model: 2707
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- officially licensed
- measures 5.5" x 2" x 2.5"
- Model: RT4349
It's a savings of $40 off the list price and the best we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6-wheel drive with full independent suspension
- 35° climbing angle
- 10 MPH
- Model: AD17270
That's a $5 overnight drop and the best price we've seen this year. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best deal we could find by $9. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- includes conductive ink pen, 4 motors, 4 propellers, 4 extra propellers, drone hub with on-board camera, battery, and battery charger
- Model: 2801
Apply coupon code "80EEDXVV" for a savings of $160. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SHRC Technology via Amazon.
- one key start
- 1080p HD camera
- 360° flip
- altitude hold
Save up to 55% off on a selection of dozens of board games, jigsaws, small toys and more. With prices starting from $5. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by One-Punch-Collectibles via Amazon.
- This item may arrive after Christmas.
- regular and energy cards included
- duplicates may occur
- cards are random from every series
Kids' bikes start from $189.99, kick scooters from $639.99, and the Ninebot S-Plus drops to $699.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Segway Ninebot S-Plus Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter for $699.99 (low by $100).
It's $12 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- storage rack
- 60 1" CR-V bits
- ratchet handle
- 23 screwdrivers
- 6 nut driver bits
- 2 offset screwdrivers
- 8 precision screwdrivers
- Model: DR160145
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- supports up to 750-lb. of workload
- collapsible metal legs
- anti-slip rubber pad
- Model: STST60997
Christmas string lights start from 79 cents, work gloves start from $9.99, and hand tools from $10.49, among other discounts. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
You'd pay $6 more via eBay. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- 3 stackable and interlocking cases
- adjustable compartments
- includes metal & wood screws, SAE & metric bolts, nuts, washers
- Model: 2008291
Apply coupon code "DNEF" for a savings of $33. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 3.2 liters of space inside
- Model: MI-EF001
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or moe ship for free.
- up to 36 lbs. of pick up
- adjustable handle
- quick-release
- Model: 542015
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
