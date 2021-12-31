It's $10 under list and the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Powrui via Newegg.
- 1,680 joules surge protection
- Model: AHR-333_6A
-
Expires 12/31/2021
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's $2 below our mention in October and a savings now of $10. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Powrui via Newegg.
- 2 USB ports
- 9 AC outlets
- 1080-joules surge protection
- Model: AHR-035
That's $3 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 sides
- adapter spaced outlets
- LED night light edges
- built-in 1,680-joule surge protector
- dusk-to-dawn light sensor
- Model: 111
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Powrui via Newegg.
- 2 AC outlets
- 2 USB ports
- 1,080-joules
- Model: AHR-313
That's a savings of 50% off the list price. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Powrui via Newegg.
- 6 outlets
- 2 USB ports
- 1,680 joules surge protection
- Model: AHR-363
That is the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1080 Joule energy rating
- Model: P6WU2
That's a savings of $4 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 500 Joule suppression rating
- Model: ABP602URC1
It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 AC outlets
- 2 USB ports
- Model: BST300
That's a 14% savings. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EchoGear via Amazon.
- 8 power outlets (6 flexible)
Shop nearly 1,000 discounted items, including desktops from $214.99, refurbished laptops from $199, TVs from $329.99, plus video games and consoles, cables, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
Apply code "MKTCAWH04UBB" to save $3. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Xingyu Safety via Newegg.
- latex-free
- powder-free
It's half off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Powrui via Newegg.
- 2,100-joules
- Model: AHR-041
Save $200 off list price. Buy Now at Newegg
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11700F 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit (free upgrade to Windows 11 upon release)
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS " to save a buck, making it the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Tanga
- built-in LED night light
- sunrise/sunset feature
- instantly plugs into existing outlets
- compatible w/ Alexa and Google Home
- Model: SMDSMPOT000N
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Apply coupon code "EYO46L87" for a savings of $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- The 2-Pack drops to $8.95 after the same code.
- Sold by Thou Direct via Amazon.
- winterize water lines by blowing out water to prevent freezing and other damage
- 1/4" air quick connect
- 3/4" male GHT thread
- ball valves
- Model: RV-01158
Apply coupon code "FSSLDDI4" for a savings of $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hyrix Direct via Amazon.
- compatible with 6- and 8-quart pressure cookers
- made with stainless steel and silicone
- heat-resistant to 445°F
- dishwasher safe
- Model: HC-MZH0006
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Newegg
|50%
|--
|$10
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register