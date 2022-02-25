Most of the other major retailers are charging at least double for this right now. Buy Now at eBay
- 10 preset functions
- digital touchscreen display
- temperature control up to 400°F
- Model: PAF-7QB
-
It's $9 under list and the lowest price we could find.. Buy Now at Amazon
- seasoned at high temperatures w/ 100% non-GMO vegetable flaxseed oil
- Model: TOR-003
Clip the 50% off on page coupon to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by LinkmathUS via Amazon.
- keep warm function
- 15-hour delay timer
- 3 crust colors
- 2-lb. capacity
- LCD display
- 15 presets
- Model: CSSBM-001
Clip the on-page coupon for the lowest price we found by $65. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Black.
- Sold by Progress US via Amazon.
- measures 9.53" x 13.89" x 13"
- makes up to 26.5-lbs. of ice in 24 hours
- self cleaning function
- 2 ice sizes
- Model: HZB-12/C
Apply coupon code "60JLW2FD" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Facelle-US via Amazon.
- 5 adjustable speeds
- stainless steel accessories
- Model: HM-3002
Get half-off savings on air fryers, toasters, coffee makers, rice cookers, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Elite Gourmet Elite Platinum Cordless 1.7L Glass Kettle for $21.99 ($22 off).
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
That is a savings of $53. Buy Now at Sierra
- Available in Red or Green.
- Plus, bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC"; otherwise, shipping adds $9.95.
- 1-liter
- stainless steel with soft touch matte finish
- LED indicator
- 360° swivel base
- boil water in 3- to 6-minutes
Save on grinders, espresso machines, coffee makers, and more, from brands like Philips, Eureka, Solis, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
The highest discounts apply to washers, dryers, vacuums, and small appliances. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Samsung 28.2-Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator for $1,498 (a savings of $601).
- Delivery adds $55 or is free with appliances over $396.
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Get a jump on your spring gardening and home improvement with discounts on gardening and power tools. Plus, you'll get an extra $50 off your order of $200 or more. (Check out the pictured Certified Refurb WORX Aerocart 8-in1 2-Wheel Wheelbarrow for $179.70. It's about $199 new, so padding your order to $200 means anything $50 or less would essentially be free.) Shop Now at eBay
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
It's a buck under our previous mention, $8 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this lock (which secures a waterproof connection wherever you need it.) Buy Now at Amazon
- certified to a watertight rating of IPX1 to IPX5
- Model: 338622
Clip the 20% off on page coupon and apply code "15HKWUKB" to save $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or Silver.
- Sold by TyhooDirect via Amazon.
- 2 USB output ports
- Type C and micro cable ports
- QC2.0
- Model: 20000M
It's $7 off list and the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- resists cracking
- dry time color indicator
- Model: 12328
Apply coupon code "CKTQCUP8" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Riveter sold separately.
- 9 mandrels (M4, M5, M6, M8, 10-24,1/4-20, 5/16-18, M10, and M12)
- anti-rust
- includes box
- Model: 9926510
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|46%
|--
|$80
|Buy Now
|Kohl's
|$56 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Ace Hardware
|$70 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Bed Bath & Beyond
|$90 (exp 2 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
