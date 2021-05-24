PowerXL Pro XLT 1,500W 10-in-1 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven w/ Rotisserie for $51
eBay · 54 mins ago
Certified Refurb PowerXL Pro XLT 1,500W 10-in-1 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven w/ Rotisserie
$51 $201
free shipping

That's $17 under our December refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $74 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in several colors (Black pictured).
  • Sold by NobodyLower via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • includes 3 air flow racks, splatter guard, drip tray, rotisserie spit, rotisserie stand, rotisserie fetch tool, 2 oven mitts, & 3 recipe books
  • 10 preset functions
  • oven-style removable door for easy cleaning
  • dishwasher-safe parts
  • Model: K49623
  • Code "PICKCR4SUMMER"
  • Expires 6/1/2021
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 74% $60 (exp 11 mos ago) $51 Buy Now
QVC   $100 (exp 6 mos ago) -- Check Price