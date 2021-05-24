PowerXL Pro XLT 1,500W 10-in-1 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven w/ Rotisserie for $51

That's $17 under our December refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $74 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by NobodyLower via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- includes 3 air flow racks, splatter guard, drip tray, rotisserie spit, rotisserie stand, rotisserie fetch tool, 2 oven mitts, & 3 recipe books
- 10 preset functions
- oven-style removable door for easy cleaning
- dishwasher-safe parts
- Model: K49623
Use coupon code "K7KBD6ZI" to take half off, a $23 savings. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Milin Official via Amazon.
- 6 temperatures
- 1,500 watts
- auto shutoff
- anti boil-dry
- BPA-free
- Model: KET-045
Save $36 when you clip the on-page coupon and apply code "9QCNR7IF". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Orfeld Tech LLC via Amazon.
- auto, seal, vac, dry, and moist modes
- touch-control buttons
- LED indicator lights
- fits up to 12.5'' wide vacuum sealer bags
- includes air suction hose and heat sealer bags
- Model: DKS01
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "E3IMS69A" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AMZCHEF USA via Amazon.
- 1,200W
- functions as meat mincer, sausage stuffer, and kubbe maker
- 3 stainless steel cutting blades
- dual safety switch
- Model: THMGE500A
Clip the $30 extra savings coupon to drop the price $10 below our mention in April and save $60 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Abox Home US via Amazon.
- 18 one-touch preset functions
- detachable door
- includes rotisserie tong, rod, stand, oven rack, drip tray, skewer, rotisseries cage, mesh basket, and two mesh trays
- 1,000-watts
- 12.7-quart capacity
- Model: AF-120CD
Save on blenders, mini fridges, air fryers, kettles, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Apply code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to get $9 under our April refurb mention and the best price we've seen. (You'd pay at least $60 for a new one elsewhere.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 18-position grind selector, from ultra fine to coarse
- 8-oz. bean hopper
- removable grind chamber holds enough ground coffee for 32 cups
- automatic shut off
- Model: DBM-8F
Save on over 100 kitchen accessories, sets, small appliances and more. Prices start at $3. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Oster Everwood Kitchen Nylon 5-Tool Set for $17.99 (low by $5).
- Orders of $25 or more get free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Bones For The Phones via Amazon.
- Available in select colors at this price (Green pictured).
- BPA-free
- dishwasher safe
- collapsible from 5.7” to 2.2” for storage
- makes up to 15 cups of popcorn in under 4 minutes
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
While many retailers are still reeling from a shortage of bicycles that could last until 2022, we wanted to point you to some great bikes from a global leader in the industry that are still within a decent price point. Whether you want the thrill of biking a mountain trail or just cruising on the tarmac, adults and kids can find something to get them out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Eurobike XC550 49cm 21 Speed Bike for $255.55 ($13 low).
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
It's a savings of 89% off the list price and it's the best we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
- Available in Black or White.
- A 60-day Tek Replay warranty applies.
- Apple A5 1GHz dual-core processor
- 9.7" 1024x768 LCD touch display
- Bluetooth 2.1
- 802.11n wireless
- Model: MC916LL/A
This is $2 less than you'd pay direct from Tracki. (An older model is sold bundled with a 1-year Tracki subscription elsewhere – signing up for a 1-year subscription on top of this Amazon price still works out $4 cheaper than you'd pay for that older model bundle.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tracki via Amazon.
- A subscription to Tracki's service is required – you can subscribe monthly for $19.95, or opt for longer plans that take the per-month cost as low as $9.95.
- 2- to 3-day battery life w/ continuous tracking, up to 75-day life w/ occasional tracking
- includes worldwide SIM, magnetic attachment, belt clip, key-chain, and lanyard
- Model: TRKM010A
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
Clip the on-page 20% off coupon and apply code "2BGLTDPF" to take half off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Phcu via Amazon.
- variable speed
- protective baffle and security lock
- ergonomic non-slip handle
- LED indicator
- includes 2.0mAh battery pack, charger, screwdriver, and wrench
- Model: D901
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
