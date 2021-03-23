New
eBay · 18 mins ago
Certified Refurb PowerXL 1,550W 6-Quart 12-in-1 Grill Air Fryer
$54 $121
free shipping

That's a buck under last week's mention and $59 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
  • Sold by Nobody Lower via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 12 preset cooking functions
  • auto shut off
  • heats up to 500°F
  • removable air frying lid
  • Model: K50786
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 18 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Private Label Brands
Refurbished
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 55% $55 (exp 3 hrs ago) $54 Buy Now