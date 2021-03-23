That's a buck under last week's mention and $59 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- Sold by Nobody Lower via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 12 preset cooking functions
- auto shut off
- heats up to 500°F
- removable air frying lid
- Model: K50786
-
Published 18 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Apply coupon code "MULLI35BD" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Red only at this price.
- Sold by Mulli Store via Amazon.
- 22W motor
- 3 stainless steel blades
- USB-C rechargeable
- Model: S01
That's $43 less than what you'd pay for it new. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- In several colors (Blue pictured)
- 200F to 450F temperature range
- built-in fan
- dishwasher-safe parts
- Model: K50547
Apply coupon code "PRU82SVK" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by YiDaiYi Trade via Amazon.
- seals in 10-15 seconds
- overheating protection
- cutter
- seals bags up to 11.8"
- Model: HK012
Save $5 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay
- In Stainless Steel.
- Sold by Lifestyle by Focus via eBay.
- 16 grind settings
- 14-oz. coffee bean container
- 8.5-oz. ground coffee container
- coarse to ultra-fine grind settings
- includes wooden brush and coffee scoop
- Model: CW-CG01
Air fryers start at $45, blenders at $36, coffee makers at $50, mixers are from $80, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping is free for orders over $45, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Pictured is the Aria 30-Qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer/Toaster Oven for $169.99 (low by $80).
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6 and a great price for a moka pot in general. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver.
- This item will be in stock on March 27, but can be ordered now at this price.
- cool touch handle & knob
- made w/ durable aluminum
- flip-up top & side pour spout
- Model: B120-42V
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Sturdy, clear glass knob lets you know when percolating begins
- Includes a permanent filter basket
- Model: 50124
Stock up your kitchen with safely-warrantied food processors, coffee machines, toaster ovens, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb Cuisinart FP-11GM Elemental 11-Cup Food Processor for $79 ($71 less than a new one).
Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to get the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 11-foot reach
- universal blower adapter
- Model: WA4092
Save on a variety of silver and gold coins and bars. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the 2021 1/10-oz. Gold BU American Eagle $5 Coin for $238.28 (low by $117).
Save on a selection of instruments, cases, amps, accessories, gear, and more, all with prices starting around $2. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- Pictured is the Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele in Natural for $29.99 ($15 off).
- Most items over $25 bag free shipping.
It's $10 under our mention from January, $220 under the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Dark Grey Heather or Light Grey Heather
- Sold Brandjc17 via eBay.
Apply code "JMG6ZQZ3" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Uluiky via Amazon.
- aluminum wheels
- disc brakes
- Shimanos derailleur and shifter
- high carbon steel frame
- Model: rw-c30
Apply coupon code "ATOTO07ST" for a savings of $44. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AtotoUSA via Amazon.
- built-in CarPlay & Android Auto
- 178° viewing angle
- IPS display screen
- AM/FM tuner
- USB multimedia playback
- Model: F7G210PE
These start at $44 via third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits inside all 5” and 6“ gutters
- gutter docking station for ladders
- Model: 220539
It's $6 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $7.) Buy Now at Amazon
- fits 1/2" thick plywood
- re-usable
- for wind speeds up to 150 mph
- zinc-plated steel construction
- Model: S 5100
