Pit Barrel Cooker Co. Classic Charcoal Barrel Cooker for $350
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Pit Barrel Cooker Co. Classic Charcoal Barrel Cooker w/ Cover
$350 $385
pickup

Check the box on the product page to get the cover for free – it's $35 less than you'd pay for these items sold separately elsewhere.

Tips
  • Choose curbside pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which start around $9.
Features
  • cooks 8 racks of ribs or 4 whole chickens at a time
  • includes 30-gallon steel drum/lid, 8 stainless steel hooks, 2 steel hanging rods, charcoal basket, grill grate, wooden hook remover, 3-point barrel stand, all-purpose pit rub, and beef and game pit rub
  • Model: 857212003028
  • Expires 7/31/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
