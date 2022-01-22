Save $45 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Giada Ergonomic Furniture Co., Ltd via Walmart.
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free on orders of $35 or more.
- 40-lb. weight capacity per shelf
- Model: AMFS12
That's $23 under what you'd pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 2-years UV resistant warranty
- Highest quality, most realistic, artificial foliage
- Suitable for indoor or outdoor usage
- Model: MTR2020-20204PK
It's a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- single light
- adjustable chain
- uses 40W max E26 bulb (not included)
- Model: S0160051
That's the best price we could find by $44. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $6.74 shipping charge, or spend $45 for free shipping.
- for indoor or outdoor use
- Model: OUT-FIDDLE-47BC
It's a cheap and cheerful garden accessory, marked at 10% off. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 3.5" x 3"
- Model: 50447
The prices are very low here, especially if you can find a nearby store with stock for pickup. It's a good spot to stock up for next year. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the GE String-A-Long Multicolor Incandescent C7 String Light Bulbs for 75 cents ($2.23 off)
Save on almost 500 pieces, including furniture, art, decor, planters, hardware, and more. Shop Now at CB2
- Select smaller items ship free. Otherwise, shipping starts at $4.95.
Clip the 8% off coupon and apply code "24KG9KYT" to save $18. It's a tie with our June mention for the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lfxbb via Amazon.
- dimmable
- 3,100 lumens
- built-in 176-piece LED
- remote and app control
- adjustable color temperature
Shop and save on art and wall decor, seasonal decor, rugs, lamps, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Shipping starts at $6.99 or is free with orders over $49; pickup may also be available.
Save on trees, lights, garland, inflatables, pillows, storage, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Holiday Time 6.5' Madison Pine White Artificial Pre-Lit Christmas Tree w/ clear lights for $19.50 (50% off).
If it wasn't on sale before, it may be now. Shop home, holiday, fashion, and toys clearance plus much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
That's the best price we could find for this accordion door by $16. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in Oak Woodgrain
- Pad your order to over $35 to get free shipping
That's $30 under our September mention, a savings of $91 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2.1 channels
- HDMI and USB port
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: HTL1520B
It's $81 under list price. Buy Now at TomTop
- This item ships from China and may take up to 25 days to arrive.
- results in 15-minutes
- Model: C-MD1013-5
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ama Global via Amazon.
- 40 LEDs
- IP65 waterproof
- 3 lighting modes
- wall mount or ground stake installation
- Model: C2
Clip the $10 on page coupon and apply code "40LYTCAR" to save $78. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lytdz-ca via Amazon.
- compatible with Apple CarPlay
- Bluetooth 5.1
- 16-segment EQ audio receiver
- backup camera
- FM car radio
- mirror link
- 2 USB ports and 1 SD interface
- Model: LYTDZ-CA
Take half off with coupon code "AVHOAHMK". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Smootherpro Inc. via Amazon.
- gift box
- compatible with Pilot G2 Gel Refill
- Model: SE303
