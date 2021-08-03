Perfect Aire 5,000 BTU 115V Window Air Conditioner for $140 for members
Perfect Aire 5,000 BTU 115V Window Air Conditioner
$140 for members $180
free shipping

Apply coupon code "AUG03" to get it for $69 less than we saw elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • This offer is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • Ace Rewards members get free delivery, depending on ZIP.
  • 2-way air direction control
  • Slide-out washable air filter
  • Expandable window mounting kit
  • Silver ion filter
  • Model: 5PMC5000
