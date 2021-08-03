Perfect Aire 5,000 BTU 115V Window Air Conditioner for $140 for members

Apply coupon code "AUG03" to get it for $69 less than we saw elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This offer is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery, depending on ZIP.
- 2-way air direction control
- Slide-out washable air filter
- Expandable window mounting kit
- Silver ion filter
- Model: 5PMC5000
Apply code "XH6GRZD5" to save $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Anskysea via Amazon.
- 3 speed fan
- humidification
- measures 11.93" x 6.93" x 5.04"
- 420ml water tank
- Model: PAC-01
It's $119 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- remote control
- cools 400-sq. ft.
- mobile app control for Android and iOS
- 4-in-1 unit with cool, heat, dehumidifier, and fan
- Model: USPC01W
Save $110 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10,000-BTU
- cools, dehumidifier, and fan
- covers up to 300-sq. ft.
- app control
- Model: USPC02S
You'd pay $150 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DooDahDeals via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- adjustable thermostat
- adjustable tily/head
- auto shut-off
- cools up to 400-sq. ft.
- Model: PAC N270GN
It's $81 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping fee.
- wall mount
- ductless
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: WYS012A-19
Save on almost 900 models, with prices starting from $40. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Pictured is the Haier 5,050 BTU 115 Volt Mechanical Window Air Conditioner for $139 ($10 low).
Apply coupon code "AUG03" to save $30 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- up to 1300 CFM
- 4.8-gallon capacity
- Model: MC18M
You'd pay over $30 elsewhere. (It's also within a buck of its best ever price.) Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 speeds
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
Save on a selection of power tools including drills, compound miter saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Eligible items are marked.
- This offer is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max 6.5" Cordless Circular Saw for $99.99 after rewards ($20 off).
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
With select tools and tool kits (over 40 available), you'll be able to get other ones for free or for $100 off. The eligible items are listed as such and must be added to your cart separately. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16" String Trimmer Kit with the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Handheld Leaf Blower for $359.98 (low by $48).
Apply coupon code "BGDNOBD2" to save $37 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- The $1.32 shipping insurance can be removed.
- This item ships from China and will take two to three weeks to arrive. ($0.35 shipping is available, but will take four to five weeks to arrive.)
- 9 interfaces, displaying speedometer, clock, rpm, water temperature, and more
- diagnostic tool
- Model: G92081
Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "P6ELGN9D" to save $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Standard 54''x 31'' at this price.
- Sold by Charlotte US via Amazon.
- Houstin TiO2 coating
- 10 bones/spines
- wide compatibility
- umbrella style
- blocks 99% of UV rays
- Model: W-54-FBA-sheild
It's $9 under list and the lowest price we could find Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by LZM Global via Amazon.
- flexible 1.4" diameter hose
- compatible with most vacuum cleaners
- Model: V1
At $600 off, that's a savings of more than 45%. Buy Now at Walmart
- The QS26 model is also available for $760.
- LCD display
- 36V lithium battery
- 350W motor
- 21-speed transmission
- 5 pedal assist modes
- bike lock
- Model: SH26
