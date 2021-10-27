It's $11 under and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Toolant
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- 2 filter cartridges
- compatible with most fixtures
- includes roll of thread seal tape
- Model: OM0010001
Expires 10/31/2021
Published 17 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
It's $4 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- For 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Molded pin holds wire tightly
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
It's a buck off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Erase-A-Hole via Amazon.
- works on drywall, wall plaster, and wood
- compact and portable applicator
- fills small holes and cracks
- Model: 4501
Save on lighting starting at $6, outdoor decor from $15, flooring as low as $21, furniture from $59, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $45. Pickup may also be available.
Shop a variety of thermostats from just $14.99. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat for $94.99 (low by $15 for a refurb).
- Sold by Tech Rabbit via eBay.
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Save on almost 150 styles, including tile, shiplap, stone, glass, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by item; Or, get free shipping with orders over $45.
- Pictured is the Art3D 12" x 12" Peel and Stick Wall Tile Backsplash 10-Pack for $3.25 per square foot (low by about a buck per square foot).
That's the best price we could find by $4.
Update: The price dropped to $23.98. Buy Now at Lowe's
- It's available for pickup only.
It's a savings of at least $5. Shop Now at Toolant
- 5 mil thick
- food-grade PVC
- latex-free
That's a savings of $10. Buy Now at Toolant
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- dimmable
- E26 base
- 2700K warm white
- clear Edison type
That's a savings of $8. After shipping, you'll pay at least $11 more on eBay. Buy Now at Toolant
- At this price in size Large.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
- polyester lining
- abrasion-resistant
- water and oil repellent
- knit elastic wrist
Save $6 off the list price. Buy Now at Toolant
- The 48-Pack is $25.99.
- Shipping adds $5.99 but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
- UV400 lens
- flexible temple with curved tips
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "50CD5AY5" for a savings of $55. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Torryza via Amazon.
- for use with butane or propane (fuel tank not included)
- adjustable fuel control
- Model: PRHQ01
Apply coupon code "UC2XSZQH" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Venrsai via Amazon.
- 104 LED beads
- 120° coverage
- motion sensor with 33-foot range
- IP65 waterproof and heatproof
- Model: BMS07104
Third-party eBay sellers charge at least $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Expected in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
