That's the lowest price we could find by $6.
- Available in Black or Tan at this price.
- Sold by Olight via Newegg.
- 180-lumens max output
- tail switch operation
- pocket clip
- IPX8 waterproof
- uses 1 AAA-battery (included)
- Model: I3T EOS
Clip the 5% off coupon and apply code "YO4NX4QU" to save $8.
- The price for non-Prime members is $14.87.
- Sold by BigCheck via Amazon.
- 5 modes
- USB charging
- rotating zoom
- IP67 waterproof
- strobe/SOS mode
- 15 hours use in low light mode
- Model: FLBL1 -1
Apply coupon code "BRIGHT" to get the lowest price we could find by $44.
- 6,000-lumens
- 120° beam angle
- IP65 waterproof
- motion sensor
- Model: C2440-MW-45W
That's the lowest price we've seen by $3, and the best price we could find today by $8.
- Sold by MIDirect via Amazon.
- waterproof
- rechargeable
- 5 lighting modes
- CREE XML T6 LED chip
- Model: S1000
Clip the $10 coupon and apply code "PJ24XYKA" to take 40% off.
- Sold by LT Direct-Sale via Amazon.
- 2,200mAh Li-ion battery with solar panels (plus USB charging option)
- 300 lumens with 360° illumination
- 4 lighting modes with warm or cool color light
- PIR motion sensor with sensing distance up to 39.3-feet
- IP67 waterproof rating
Save an extra buck when you apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" for a total savings of $47 off list.
- auto-off after 30 seconds
- lights rotate 360°
- can be mounted via slots in back or peel and stick mounting tape
It's the lowest price we could find by $3.
- adjustable clip
- 72-ft. beam
- uses 2 AAA batteries (included)
- Model: G20
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find.
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- 50,000 hour LED life
- Energy Star certified
- die-cast aluminum construction
- Model: NJ0150BV0800
Save on laptops, monitors, hard drives, and more.
- Pictured is the Acer G7 Series G257HL 25" IPS Widescreen LED/LCD Monitor for $119.99 ($80 off).
- Many items get free shipping. Check individual product pages.
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6.
- It will be back in-stock on February 16, but it can be ordered now at this price.
That's $25 under list and the best price we could find.
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
That's $15 off and the best price we could find.
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with orders of $39 or more.
- Requires 4 AAA batteries (not included).
- infrared technology
- for use w/ soap, sanitizer, or lotion
- Model: CNH7000G
You'd pay around $5 more elsewhere.
- It's in stock February 17th but can be ordered now.
- rust resistant
- safe scrapping safety stop
- 3 positions for multi-purpose use
- Model: 66-0445
