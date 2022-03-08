Most stores charge over $700 for a new model, so use coupon code "REFURB15" to get this refurb at almost half that price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 500 lumens
- Supports 4K video
- Built-in stand
- screen size up to 120"
- Model: AKD2121J11F0
Clip the 15% off on-page coupon and apply code "99KZR72B" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wewatch via Amazon.
- 160° viewing angle
- includes carrying case
- folds down to 32.7" x 6.7" x 3.55"
- Model: PS01
That's a savings of $100 off list and the best price it's been. Buy Now at Amazon
- Shipped and sold by Mobiles International via Amazon.
- 3000:1 ratio
- 1080p resolution
- voice assistant
That's around $2,700 less than what most sellers charge. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Coolbeens via eBay.
- Tizen smart TV interface with voice control and Android/Apple Airplay wireless support
- 100" to 130" screen size support
- Bluetooth headphone support
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- 40W 4.2-channel audio
- 3 HDMI ports and USB
- Model: SPLSP9TFAXZA
Apply coupon code "60ZNH3C3" for a savings of $132. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sanxi Direct via Amazon.
- sleep timer
- zoom function
- remote control
- built-in stereo speaker
- Model: L23
Apply coupon code "H3dealnews" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Winner Wave via Amazon.
- 10600 Lumens
- USB-C and HDMI Ports
- Android, iOS, and Fire TV Stick compatible
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Apply coupon code "80ML4DGZ" for a savings of $151. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Blackstone RC via Amazon.
- air optical flow and air pressure altitude control system
- built-in WiFi
- one key auto-take off and land
- Model: H6
It's a buck under our previous mention, $8 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this lock (which secures a waterproof connection wherever you need it.) Buy Now at Amazon
- certified to a watertight rating of IPX1 to IPX5
- Model: 338622
It's $3 under what you would pay for 4-gallon container at Home Depot. (This container holds 8-gallons.) Buy Now at Amazon
- holds up to 50lbs of rock salt (8 gallons)
- flip lid and pour spout
- Model: 09801GRAY-ONL
That's $30 below Wayfair's price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- stained glass elements
- 20-color LED backlight w/ remote
- Model: POA6154651
