Nebula Solar FHD 1080p Projector for $340
eBay · 5 mins ago
Certified Refurb Nebula Solar FHD 1080p Projector
$340 $520
free shipping

Get this price via coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY". It's $130 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Anker via eBay
  • It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • 1920x1080 resolution
  • 400 ANSI lumens
  • 16:9 aspect ratio
  • up to 120" projection
  • HDMI, USB-A
  • Model: AKD2130121F0
  • Code "SAVE15LABORDAY"
  • Expires 9/7/2021
    Published 5 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
