Bielcor cuts its N95 Face Masks 20-Pack Box from $24.99 to $21.21 (a 15% drop). Shipping for up to two boxes adds $6, but orders of three or more boxes get free shipping. Buy Now at Bielcor
- Shipping is $6.00 for up to 2 boxes. Shipping is free for 3 or more boxes.
- Adjustable metal nose piece and flexible head strap for greater comfort
- Model: B201
Expires 1/29/2021
Click on "Select Lenses", then select "Frame Only" on the prescription type drop down menu to see this price. That's a savings of $8 off list. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
- You can choose to add lenses to the frame, starting at $5 more.
- Coupon code "FRESHBLOKZ20" bags free shipping on orders of $20+, otherwise it adds $4.95.
That's $18 under list and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3.9" stainless steel probe
- temp range of -58°F ~ 572°F
- Model: FBA_TP03A
Apply coupon code "50CCY4WW" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Mota Health via Amazon.
- 1-second reading
- fever warning
- LCD display
- requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: AET-R1F1
Clip the on-page $5 off coupon and apply code "P9ZBZTXT" to save $10, and make this the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Pro Care via Amazon.
- 2 minute timer
- IPX7 waterproof
- color-reminder bristles
- 5 different cleaning modes
- Model: D7
Take 50% off with coupon code "50JYWFTY". Buy Now at Amazon
- In Silver or Plastic.
- The same code also takes half off the 3-pack.
- Sold by Haaaappy via Amazon.
Save big on Ray-Ban sunglasses and other eyewear. Click the red "Promo" tab to access a variety of deals to find a pair to suit your needs. Shop Now at Ray-Ban
- Up to 50% off sunglasses.
- Up to 50% off eyeglasses.
- $30 off polarized sunglasses.
- 40% off prescription sunglasses with frame purchase.
Shop and save on electric toothbrushes, manual brushes, and brush refills. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Oral-B Genius Pro 8000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $139.99 (low by $10).
Save on a wide variety of health and fitness items, with extra savings to be had on many items by checkout via Subscribe & Save (eligible items are marked.) Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the AmazonBasics Excersise Fitness Ab Rollers for Workouts 2-Pack for $28.93 ($3 off)
It's $174 under list and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Cafago
- USB connection
- fixed-focus laser
- laser protective cover
- Model: ATOMSTACK A5 20W
That's a $3 low and the best price by far it's ever been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships within 1 to 2 months.
- fits any standard 1.5" to 4" shower stall drain opening
- Model: SHSULT755
That's a low by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- for 1" to 1-3/8" thick doors
- Model: 153068PF
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in Brown.
- includes enough to cover 10 square feet
- genuine solid Teak wood (Tectona Grandis) in oil finish
- Model: BARE-WF2004
