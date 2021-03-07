New
Moza Air 2 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer
$299 $599
Features
  • 9.25 lb weight capacity
  • 8 follow modes
  • supports for iFOCUS lens control system
  • unobstructed view of camera LCD
  • 12 buttons for gimbal, camera, & settings
  • Model: MCG01
