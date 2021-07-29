Moukey Wireless Bluetooth Mini Stereo Amplifier for $22
Eastar · 1 hr ago
Moukey Wireless Bluetooth Mini Stereo Amplifier
$22 $29
free shipping

Apply code "EastarDeals25" to save $7. Buy Now at Eastar

Features
  • AC6922A amplifier chip
  • RCA connectors
  • 12V3A power supply
  • USB input
  • auto search FM
  • music treble / bass adjustment
  • Model: MAMP2
  • Code "EastarDeals25"
  • Expires 8/19/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
