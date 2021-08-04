Moukey Universal Video Camera Microphone for $24

Apply coupon code "SCV40" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Donner
- compatible with variety of cameras or smartphones
- monitor audio while recording
- includes shock-mount and mini tripod
- Model: MCM-2
Apply code "MKM" to save $11. Buy Now at Donner
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 13-foot XLR cable
- plug-and-play
- includes 6.35mm to 3.5mm conversion plug
- Model: MWm-5
Apply coupon code "BK20" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Donner
- 3/8" and 5/8" mic threaded mount
- foldable
- Model: MPFBK5
Apply code "Moukeydeals50" to get the best deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at Eastar
- shock mount
- high-density filter sponge
- 3.5mm TRS cable for cameras, recorders, and camcorders
- 3.5mm TRRS cable for smartphone, tablets, and Mac
- leather bag included
- Model: MCM-1
Apply coupon code "MM20" for a savings of $2. Buy Now at Donner
- 5/8" male to 3/8" female adapter
- anti-slip dents
- suitable for most wired or wireless microphones
- Model: MMc-12M2
Take half off by applying coupon code "MICROPHONE50". Buy Now at Donner
- 192kHz/24Bit sampling rate
- high density filter sponge
- USB plug-and-play w/ 6.5-ft. cord
- foldable tripod
Apply code "Moukeydeals30" to save $5. Buy Now at Eastar
- folding tripod stand
- cardioid pickup pattern
- plug & play
Apply coupon code "DFM" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Donner
- LED lights
- sound activated function
- variable light modes
- 1 wired and 1 wireless remote
- can be used as a disinfecting fogger
- Model: DFM-500
Apply coupon code "UK60" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Donner
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- maple wood body with African natowood neck
- includes bag, strap, strings, tuner, picks, polishing cloth
- Model: DUS-10N
Apply coupon code "D1048" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Donner
- each cable measures 6" long
- right-angle plug
Apply coupon code "DY30" to get $15 under our mention from April and save $31. Buy Now at Donner
- 80Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- 3" (Dyna3) woven woofer
- 1" silk-dome tweeter
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: EC1305-SC-DE
Apply coupon code "BGDNOBD2" to save $37 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- The $1.32 shipping insurance can be removed.
- This item ships from China and will take two to three weeks to arrive. ($0.35 shipping is available, but will take four to five weeks to arrive.)
- 9 interfaces, displaying speedometer, clock, rpm, water temperature, and more
- diagnostic tool
- Model: G92081
Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "P6ELGN9D" to save $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Standard 54''x 31'' at this price.
- Sold by Charlotte US via Amazon.
- Houstin TiO2 coating
- 10 bones/spines
- wide compatibility
- umbrella style
- blocks 99% of UV rays
- Model: W-54-FBA-sheild
It's $9 under list and the lowest price we could find Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by LZM Global via Amazon.
- flexible 1.4" diameter hose
- compatible with most vacuum cleaners
- Model: V1
Save $20 by applying coupon code "LJ844CN9", making this $45 under what Cycplus direct charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Cycplus via Amazon.
- 2,600mAh rechargeable built-in battery
- LED screen
- emergency LED light
- suitable for car and bike tires, balls, and other inflatables
- Model: A8
