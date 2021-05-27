Motile Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for $10
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Motile Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard
$9.88 $28
free shipping w/ $35

That's $18 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Available in Nickel at this price.
  • Shipping adds $5.99; otherwise, bag free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Features
  • full-size, foldable keyboard
  • magnetic closure
  • rubber feet
  • Model: 38565
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
