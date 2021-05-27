Motile Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for $10

That's $18 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Nickel at this price.
- Shipping adds $5.99; otherwise, bag free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
- full-size, foldable keyboard
- magnetic closure
- rubber feet
- Model: 38565
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Apply coupon code "CUGZN53I" to get the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Fenganyiliaoshebei via Amazon.
- 6 lighting modes
- 25 key anti-ghosting & win-lock function
- 8 independent multimedia keys & 12 shortcut keys
- Model: GEPC232ABUS
Apply code "558R6DBL" to save $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by OM_Store via Amazon.
- keyboard measures 9.84" x 3.15" x 1.18"
- for use with iOS 13 and above or Android
- multi-media hot keys for iPad & iPhone
Save on a range of electronics, including keyboards starting from $24.99, monitors from
$89.99 $79, and laptops from $169.99. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items qualify for extra discounts via in-cart savings or coupon codes (these are noted on the product pages).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Acer Nitro 27" 1080p Widescreen Gaming Monitor for $129.99 ($87 off new).
That's a buck under our mention from last week, and a savings of $5 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- 26 multiple rainbow RGB backlit modes
- 104 keys
- 5 backlight brightness levels
- 12 multimedia shortcuts
Clip the 40% off coupon and apply code "IGZKEVUP" to drop the price to a buck less than our mention from last month, and get a total savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black at this price.
- Sold by Thousandshores Inc via Amazon.
- compatible with Windows or Mac
- 2.4G wireless connection
- scissor switch keys
- Model: GKA2-01B
Save on patio and garden items, clothing, electronics, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
Grab this household essential at a very popular price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Add to an order of $35 or more to bag free shipping, otherwise a $5.99 fee will apply.
- in a range of sizes
- 800 MPR
- lasts up to three months
This is $2 less than you'd pay direct from Tracki. (An older model is sold bundled with a 1-year Tracki subscription elsewhere – signing up for a 1-year subscription on top of this Amazon price still works out $4 cheaper than you'd pay for that older model bundle.)
Update: It's now $26.12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tracki via Amazon.
- A subscription to Tracki's service is required – you can subscribe monthly for $19.95, or opt for longer plans that take the per-month cost as low as $9.95.
- 2- to 3-day battery life w/ continuous tracking, up to 75-day life w/ occasional tracking
- includes worldwide SIM, magnetic attachment, belt clip, key-chain, and lanyard
- Model: TRKM010A
Apply coupon code "25SWITCHBOT" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in White.
- Sold by Wonderlabs via Amazon.
- SwitchBot app control
- timer option
- light sensor
- remote access with SwitchBot Hub Plus/Mini
- for curtain rods 0.59" to 1.57" diameter
- Model: W0701600
Apply coupon code "B7YLWUL7" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by LLP International Group via Amazon.
- Available in Transparent.
- measures 1.4” x 26-feet
- residue free
- Model: ST146
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
