Modern Wood Lift Top Coffee Table w/ Hidden Compartment and Lower Shelf for $99

That's $26 off and the best price we could find.
- Available at this price in Espresso.
- measures 38.6" x 19.7" x 16.5"
- Model: 610694-1
Expires 6/30/2021
That's the lowest price we could find by $35.
- In Rustic Oak/White.
- oak veneer top with a solid pinewood frame
- measures 43" x 40" x 31" when expanded and 22" wide when both sides are folded
- Model: 41002
Save $72 and get the lowest price we found by $11.
- Available at this price in Light Beige/Light Brown.
- barstools measures 17" L x 13" W x 24" H
- table measures 38" L x 23" W x 35" H
- marble-laminated table top
- solid pinewood base
- Model: 4120
That's the lowest price we could find by $4.
- measures 31.5" x 23.62" x 13"
- rotating top
- Model: 295922
That is the best shipped price we could find by $12.
- measures 15.75" x 15.75" x 15.75"
- 3 open sides
- made of MDF wood
- 22-lb. capacity
- Model: 617744JMS
It's $20 off and the best price we could find.
- measures 24" x 18" x 15"
Apply coupon code "BTCSAVE2021" to get this deal. A 46% discount (the total with coupon) with free shipping is about as good a discount as you get on Home Depot exclusive brands not on clearance. It's also an excellent price compared to similar console tables.
- Alternatively, "BTCSAVE2021" takes an extra 15% off back-to-class orders of $200+ or 20% off $300+. (See the related offer linked below.)
- Two drawers and a shelf
- Model: CS1901083-BLK
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
This is $2 less than you'd pay direct from Tracki. (An older model is sold bundled with a 1-year Tracki subscription elsewhere – signing up for a 1-year subscription on top of this Amazon price still works out $4 cheaper than you'd pay for that older model bundle.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tracki via Amazon.
- A subscription to Tracki's service is required – you can subscribe monthly for $19.95, or opt for longer plans that take the per-month cost as low as $9.95.
- 2- to 3-day battery life w/ continuous tracking, up to 75-day life w/ occasional tracking
- includes worldwide SIM, magnetic attachment, belt clip, key-chain, and lanyard
- Model: TRKM010A
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
Clip the on-page 20% off coupon and apply code "2BGLTDPF" to take half off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Phcu via Amazon.
- variable speed
- protective baffle and security lock
- ergonomic non-slip handle
- LED indicator
- includes 2.0mAh battery pack, charger, screwdriver, and wrench
- Model: D901
Apply coupon code "406LS7ZQ" to save $44. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- Sold by Fuhongrui via Amazon.
- motion sensor
- IP65 waterproof
- timer up to 6-hours
- heat and frost resistant
- includes gasket & mounting screws
- Model: RD3660R
