MoDRN Glam 60" Rectangle Gas Fire Pit for $375

- measures 60" x 20" x 18"
- push button ignition
- lift off lid
- includes lid and white fire glass rocks
- requires propane fuel (tank sold separately)
- Model: MoDRN-1
- In Blue or Cream.
- 2-feet x 3-feet for $12 after coupon.
- 2.5-feet x 9-feet for $40 after coupon.
- 4-feet x 6-feet (pictured) for $43 after coupon.
- 5-feet x 8-feet for $60 after coupon.
- 8-feet x 10-feet for $110 after coupon.
- Sold by Decomall US via Amazon.
- microfiber polyester
- 1/4" pile
- tip dyed
- Model: TALA
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Okshopping via Amazon.
- warm, warm white, and white light
- 10 brightness levels
- 24 LED chips
- 800 lumens
- flexible gooseneck
- USB powered
- Model: R02
- self-adhesive
- water-resistant, fire resistant, and mold resistant
- Model: JM521
- Sold by Jesled US Direct via Amazon.
- IP67 waterproof
- 2 adjustable lighting modes
- wall-mountable w/ included screws or ground installation w/ stakes
- Model: JD-SLL-14LED
- Shipping starts at $4.95.
- Pictured is the Alfred Leather Sofa for $1,799 ($500 off).
- shaped to illuminate steps, railings, or fences
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
- Pictured is the Patton Wall Decor 30" Gold Spoked Sunburst Wall Accent Mirror for $58.39 ($32 off).
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
- Add to an order of $35 or more to bag free shipping, otherwise a $5.99 fee will apply.
- in a range of sizes
- 800 MPR
- lasts up to three months
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
- Sold by Tracki via Amazon.
- A subscription to Tracki's service is required – you can subscribe monthly for $19.95, or opt for longer plans that take the per-month cost as low as $9.95.
- 2- to 3-day battery life w/ continuous tracking, up to 75-day life w/ occasional tracking
- includes worldwide SIM, magnetic attachment, belt clip, key-chain, and lanyard
- Model: TRKM010A
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
- Sold by Phcu via Amazon.
- variable speed
- protective baffle and security lock
- ergonomic non-slip handle
- LED indicator
- includes 2.0mAh battery pack, charger, screwdriver, and wrench
- Model: D901
- Sold by Grandpa's Gardenware Co. via Amazon.
- long bamboo handle
- 4-claw steel head design
- powder-coated metal construction
- Model: CW-01
