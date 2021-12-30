It's $11 off and at the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lowe's
- over 4,200 Lumens output
- hanging chain and S-hooks included
- 5-foot power cord
- Model: 4SHP4040PB
-
Expires in 16 hr
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- each clamp supports up to 25-lbs.
- holds objects from 1" - 2.25" in diameter
- Model: 20020
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Apply coupon code "B3GBKXGN" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ranio via Amazon.
- 4 modes
- IPX4 waterproof rating
- Model: CZLP006-02
Apply coupon code "C4OWMF2K" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Realth via Amazon.
- applies to smooth surfaces
- washable and reusable
- indoor or outdoor use
- Model: NT30
It includes over 140 items, with prices as low as $1. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
- Pictured is the Hull Master 400-lb. Capacity 1" x 15 Foot Ratcheting Tie Downs 4-Pack for $8.99 ($5 off).
Shop over 30 tools from Craftsman, Kobalt, Metabo HPT, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor for $99 (low by $40).
Organize your shop, update your storage, and save. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $229 (low by $101).
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save on over 100 items, including power tools from popular brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Bosch, Craftsman, Black + Decker, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max 6-1/2-in Cordless Circular Saw for $99 ($30 off).
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
The prices are very low here, especially if you can find a nearby store with stock for pickup. It's a good spot to stock up for next year. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the GE String-A-Long Multicolor Incandescent C7 String Light Bulbs for 75 cents ($2.23 off)
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Save on patio chairs, conversation sets, umbrellas, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the allen + roth Buchan Bay Wicker Dining Chair 2-Pack for $348.60 ($149 off).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
It's marked down by 50%. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS " to save a buck, making it the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Tanga
- built-in LED night light
- sunrise/sunset feature
- instantly plugs into existing outlets
- compatible w/ Alexa and Google Home
- Model: SMDSMPOT000N
Clip the $110 off on page coupon and apply code "3Y73WMQR" to save $162. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tjg-tech via Amazon.
- 7" touch display
- Apple Carplay or Android Auto
- 360° adjustable bracket
- Model: CP701S
Apply coupon code "EYO46L87" for a savings of $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- The 2-Pack drops to $8.95 after the same code.
- Sold by Thou Direct via Amazon.
- winterize water lines by blowing out water to prevent freezing and other damage
- 1/4" air quick connect
- 3/4" male GHT thread
- ball valves
- Model: RV-01158
Take half off with coupon code "AVHOAHMK". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Smootherpro Inc. via Amazon.
- gift box
- compatible with Pilot G2 Gel Refill
- Model: SE303
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|25%
|--
|$31
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register