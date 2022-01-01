It's $10 off list and the best shipped price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 350 lumens
- detects movement within 16-ft.
- automatic shut-off at dawn
- rechargeable battery
- Model: EM-SL901B
Apply coupon code "RKWUVYBB" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Aqonsie-US via Amazon.
- 3 modes
- IP65 waterproof
- 3 adjustable heads
- built- in 2,400mAh lithium rechargeable battery
- Model: 003
Save $40 and bag the best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or White.
- includes single Blink Outdoor 3rd generation security camera and Blink Floodlight mount accessory
It's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or White.
- 700-lumen
- motion detection
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 25-Foot Multicolor Incandascent Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
That is a low by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Apply code "YC55" to save $5 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- for car, office, or home
- adhesive backing
- Model: C55
Apply coupon code "2K2D5YSI" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Licheers via Amazon.
- Requires wall adapter (not included).
- Type-C port compatible
- overcurrent and overvoltage protection
- Model: LC-A2
That's a $7 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wonderlabs via Amazon.
- works with most rocker switches and buttons
- compatible with Alexa, Google Home, HomePod, and IFTTT
- 3M mounting sticker
- built-in timers
- Model: SWITCHBOT-S1
