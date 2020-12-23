New
eBay · 33 mins ago
Limural Cordless Hair Clipper Grooming Kit
$37 $44
free shipping

That's a savings of $7 and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Topcmy via eBay.
Features
  • LED display
  • 6 guide combs
  • cape
  • comb
  • includes blade oil and cleaning brush
  • Model: LM-LFK11s
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/25/2020
    Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Shaving & Grooming eBay Private Label Brands
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 16% -- $37 Buy Now